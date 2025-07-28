Drink stall chain allegedly makes staff pay for incorrect orders, says part-time worker

SINGAPORE: A part-time worker has publicly criticised a “drink stall chain” in Singapore for making her and other employees pay for any incorrectly made beverages.

In a post on the r/SGexams subreddit, the worker wrote that she found the policy both “unnecessary” and “unreasonable,” especially since they are only paid S$9 per hour.

“It is already barely enough to make ends meet,” she said. “It’s hard to justify this kind of policy. I mean, yeah, a drink is just four dollars and everybody just needs to fork out a dollar to pay for it, which isn’t that much, but I don’t understand why employees should be held financially responsible when the drink can simply be remade or the order voided, with the reason written on the receipt.”

She went on to ask fellow Redditors whether it was truly fair for management to impose such penalties on workers already earning minimum wage, just because of what she called “a puny mistake.”

While she didn’t reveal the company’s name, she hinted that “it’s not a small business” and that it has “multiple branches” across the city-state.

“This practice is likely illegal & unethical.”

Under her post, several Redditors urged the worker to report the company’s policy to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

One wrote, “Illegal deductions are only permissible after the employer conducts a proper investigation to determine who is at fault. Keep track and ask the owner to pay back when quitting, or report to MOM.”

Another said, “Document it in writing and file report to MOM. Plus the cost of the drink definitely isn’t worth 4 dollars.”

A third wrote, “This practice is likely illegal & unethical. Report to MOM.”

A fourth shared, “Nope. Usually, they will give it to the staff as a free drink/toss it away/if the next order is coincidentally the same drink. I have never heard of this. Not common when I work in F&B or juice bars.”

Employers must hold an inquiry before deducting wages

According to the Ministry of Manpower, employers are permitted to deduct an employee’s salary ‘for damage or loss of money or goods,’ but only under specific conditions. They must first carry out a proper inquiry to determine whether the employee is directly responsible. The employee must also be given an opportunity to explain the circumstances before any deductions are made.

If the employer decides to proceed, the deduction must not exceed 25% of the employee’s monthly salary and must be made as a one-time lump sum.

