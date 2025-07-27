Woman says her brother keeps falling into debt chasing ‘fast money,’ and their mum always bails him out

SINGAPORE: A woman recently shared on social media that she’s worried that her brother, who keeps making poor financial decisions, might never change.

Posting on the r/singaporefi subreddit on Friday (July 25), the woman explained that her brother has, over the years, dabbled in various side hustles that promised “fast money.”

These included cryptocurrency schemes, high-risk investments, and so-called money games that often lure people in with the promise of quick returns.

Unfortunately, none of these ventures ever worked out. “Every time he lost money, it was my mom who stepped in to help him clear the debt. This has happened more than once, and the debts were not small,” she wrote. “Mismanaged credit cards, loans, and failed investments. The cycle keeps repeating.”

Now, she said, her brother is exploring yet another high-risk venture that claims to offer quick returns. She fears the same outcome is inevitable.

What troubles her more than his risky behaviour is the pattern of their mum constantly coming to his rescue.

“It’s tough to watch,” she shared. “She’s getting older. How long can she keep rescuing him? It’s not just about money anymore. It’s about enabling a mindset that never learns from past mistakes.”

She believes part of the problem lies in how her brother was raised. Being the only son in the family, he grew up pampered, she said. “He got what he wanted, had the best of everything, and eventually took over the family business.”

However, the woman said that running the business did not help him develop financial discipline. “Because it’s a family business, there’s no fixed salary. He never really learned how to manage money properly. Income and expenses all blur together.”

Despite her disappointment, she acknowledged that her brother managing the business did help the family financially during her younger years, and she is still grateful for that.

Even so, she admitted feeling worn down. “How many times can a family keep absorbing these hits? Has anyone seen someone like this finally turn things around? What was the turning point? I want to believe change is still possible. Maybe your stories or advice can give me something to hold on to.”

“Tell your brother what he’s doing is just like gambling.”

Eager to help the woman out, several Singaporean Redditors chimed in on the thread to share their thoughts and offer some guidance. One wrote, “Looking at how he does things, it’s likely his current environment is not good for him to develop well. Tell your parents to send him back to school. Take up an entrepreneurship programme or management programme.”

Another commented, “Speak with him with love and care, and give him your opinion as a sister. But he is his own man, and you need to respect that as well.”

A third added, “Tell your brother what he’s doing is just like gambling—each new ‘sure win’ feels like the one to fix it all, but the losses keep stacking. Sometimes walking away is the bravest choice. The truth is real wealth builds slowly, not through chasing jackpots. Though I’m not sure if he’s ready for any advice that goes against his [beliefs].”

