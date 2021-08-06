Customer shocked to find cockroach in delivered zi char

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A customer was shocked to see a cockroach nestled at the bottom of the pork rib curry, which they received in a mix-up of orders.

“Sometimes when you read posts online about insects in people’s food, it makes me wonder if one day it will happen to me,” wrote one Kife Wee on Facebook on Thursday (Aug 5).

“Unfortunately, this happened to us today.”

Mr Wee had ordered zi char from Tong Garden Seafood Restaurant through the Deliveroo app.

“What came to us was a pork rib that was delivered wrongly as we didn’t order it; the curry fish was not present.”

After contacting Deliveroo to rectify the problem, they were advised to keep the food while the correct order would be sent over.

However, they spotted a dead cockroach mixed inside the order.

“We were already down to our last two pieces,” added Mr Wee in shock.

“I was in disbelief at first when I saw the cockroach. In my mind, I saw it, and I was rejecting the fact that it was a cockroach until I used my chopstick to flip it.”

Mr Wee noted that some of its legs were missing and guessed they most likely had swallowed it.

When their original order arrived, they had no more appetite to consume the rest.

Mr Wee shared that he had recently moved to the area and found the zi char store, which served good food.

He considered it “unlucky” to receive the wrong order with an unpleasant surprise.

He added that Deliveroo was currently investigating the incident.

Mr Wee highlighted the importance of food safety, which should not be compromised by negligence.

A member of the online community commented that recent fumigation was done in the area, which may have resulted in the unfortunate incident. /TISG

