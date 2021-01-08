Home News Cockroach instead of cockles in laksa dinner gives Yishun resident rude shock

Cockroach instead of cockles in laksa dinner gives Yishun resident rude shock

"A black creature was floating in the gravy, I spooned it up to take a closer look and saw that it was a cockroach!” said Mr Chong

Photo: FB/All Singapore Stuff

A Yishun resident lamented on social media about how they eagerly looked through their Laksa dinner for cockles but instead found a cockroach.

In a submission to popular Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on Thursday (Jan 7), one resident, Chong, wrote about how they decided to have Laksa for dinner.

They wrote: “This happened on Wednesday, 6th January in the evening”.

“Before eating the Laksa, I gave the top part a brief stir and started to eat the bee hoon, bean curd puffs and gravy on top. I ate about 4 sips of bee hoon, and searched for the cockles that were hidden underneath the bee hoon, in the middle section of the container”.

Chong continued: “So I ate 1 cockle, and stirred a bit to scoop up some gravy. A black creature was floating in the gravy, I spooned it up to take a closer look and saw that it was a cockroach!”

Netizens who commented on the post were rather tickled, with some going as far as to make Jamus Lim jokes.

Others commented on how the dish was almost empty and found it strange that a ‘clean-looking’ cockroach was found atop an almost empty plate.   

 

Chong, the Yishun resident, responded, explaining: “For some comments saying the Laksa was almost finished, normally for takeaway Laksa, it would be 3/4 filled to the container, sometimes even lesser because the gravy would be absorbed up. As seen, there was more than 1/2 portion left untouched, as I only ate some thick bee hoon, 1 piece of bean curd puff and 1 cockle.

In fact, the cockles saved me! If I did not search for them, I would not have discovered that creature. I transferred it to a kitchen paper to remove the gravy, in order to confirm the identity of the creature.

I believe this was not from the container itself, as it was in the middle of the Laksa. It could be from the bee hoon, or it was cooked in the whole pot of Laksa gravy! We don’t usually buy from this stall, this is my second time eating the Laksa from this stall. The stall we patronized frequently, the whole coffeeshop has been closed for 1 month for renovation.

I lose appetite and skipped my dinner after that. And I won’t be having Laksa for the next few months I guess”.

