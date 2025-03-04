SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman working a corporate job took to social media on Monday (Mar 3) to express being on the fence about persevering in her toxic workplace or quitting.

The young university graduate, without any breaks in her education or employment history, shared her current situation. “I left my previous job of three years,” she said. “The company is big, but my physical, psychological, and emotional safety are at high risk.”

Claiming to have handled the workload of two people without a sign of a promotion, the woman shared that she was often guilt-tripped and pushed into taking the blame so that others could take credit. “Any red flags or toxic culture you can think of, this place had to offer. Unfortunately, I was the one who was very vulnerable to all this toxicity because of my direct supervisor and my involvement and capabilities in this department.”

The woman then took time to compare her previous experience at the former company with her current experience at a new job, which she started a month ago. “It’s also a pretty prestigious company, there’s a pay increment and the same benefits as my ex-company. Same-designation colleagues are great, very helpful and willing to teach. Couldn’t have asked for a better steep learning curve environment.

“However, the superiors and the work culture are huge red flags from my point of view. People can just shout or scold you for no reason. I can’t even be away from the office for too long for toilet breaks or personal phone calls. Otherwise, I will be questioned about where I went and why I am uncontactable.

“I’ve seen the names of many ex-employees of this department come and go very often,” she shared, finding it rather odd. She also claimed that there is no prior briefing when work is assigned to her, as well as a number of last-minute commitments that she says she is required to attend on weekends. She also included that some male coworkers are inappropriately touchy, but she fears that speaking up will lead to backlash. “I cannot voice it out as I have to work with them, and they will show their unhappiness, making it my problem to be difficult to work and interact with,” she said. “The superiors will also make it my personal issue for not being cooperative and not being professional.”

To finish things off, the woman shared that she feels that her opinions are dismissed and that discrimination is subtly present.

All of these factors put together have brought the woman to a place where she is now seriously considering leaving her job. “I have decent savings to last me comfortably for six months,” she said. “I’m living with my parents, and they don’t wish for me to jump into a new hell hole and are fine with me being unemployed for a while. I don’t have a family of my own, and most income is for my own savings and survival spending.”

Torn between persevering and gaining experience by staying with her current company for one more year and quitting and finding a new job, she turned to Singaporeans for career advice, especially taking into account that she may be jobless for six months or even more.

Many Singaporeans responded to the woman’s post, encouraging her to quit, with a handful specifically calling out the inappropriate touchiness from male co-workers. “Ew, touchy co-workers and an abusive environment, get out as soon as you can!” said one. “Very honestly, staying one more year will not make you a better candidate with the resume.”

From the alleged mandatory commitments on weekends to shouting in the workplace, commenters identified several red flags in the workplace. While a few cautioned her about how finding a job can be difficult nowadays, others urged her to just quit. “I can live with toxic colleagues, long with hours and little or no guidance, but no touching!” said another. “It’s okay to leave and find another job.”

Still, one commented, “I would quit and report about the sexual harassment in the company. I assume you are a graduate of a local university. You should be fine. Let’s say you resign right now. It will be easier for you to find a job within a couple of months. Remember, it’s not okay for any guy to touch you inappropriately, regardless of their position. Just report to HR. If your reporting to HR is useless, go to the MOM or file a police report. Remember, your health is worth more than money.”

Featured image: Depositphotos/ nuttapongmohock02 (for illustration purposes only)