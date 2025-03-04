SINGAPORE: An employee with a lenient setup at work took to social media on Monday (Feb 3) to ask people working “easy” jobs if they were happy.

“I’m asking this as I’m in such a job right now,” she said. Currently in her second job, she shared that she has made it a point to select relaxed jobs. “My work is easy for my level, the workplace is super chill, no overtime and most of the bosses and colleagues are the non-ambitious types,” she added. “I can just come in 30 to 45 minutes late each day, and no one would make a fuss. On work-from-home days, I just work around 1 to 2 hours as I’m already familiar with the processes, and I can just game for the rest of the day—I’m not kidding.”

However, she also noted that the main disadvantage of such lenient jobs is the salary. “It’s enough for a solid middle-class life and nothing more,” she explained. “Like it’s a stretch to afford a bigger BTO (build-to-order) or something. Any promotions are painfully slow—I mean really even slower than civil service. People stay at their jobs for an amazingly long time and rarely leave. I know that it’s nice to have this type of job when all my peers are complaining about their OTs and demanding cultures. For those who chose an easy job, are you happy with working such a job long-term or do you think you should have chiong more in the past?”

In response to the post, many from different industries shared their take on such low-pressure jobs. “I’m happy with my life, but then again, I don’t have kids. I think those who have kids are more motivated to leave generational wealth for their kids,” said one.

“I had kids and had to put the chionging on hold, and I have to say I’m happy,” shared another. “I used to work 14-hour days, sometimes 14-day weeks and at this point, I’m so done with that. I work my 8 hours a day, and then I’m done. I switch my phone off. My kids come first every day. I need to enjoy this time with them before I get too old and they become strangers.”

A third wrote, “I took on a relaxed job, but it is not really by choice. I wanted to chiong and go for higher pay, but in this terrible job market, I am just not able to secure a good job with prospects, so I settled for less. My pay is S$3k, by the way, for context. No degree, only a diploma. I honestly envy those who can make a choice whether they want to chiong or not and are given opportunities.”

