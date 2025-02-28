SINGAPORE: How do you de-stress in the middle of hustle culture? Seeking advice, a woman turned to an online forum on Friday (Feb 28), asking Singaporeans how they manage stress. She shared that the pressure from work and her relationship had taken such a toll on her well-being that it even delayed her menstrual cycle by two weeks.

“I’m under an immense amount of stress from work and my relationship, and I feel like I’m about to go insane even though I’m trying to keep it together,” she wrote. “My period was delayed for two weeks because of stress. I don’t want to stay home because my mother will keep asking about my relationship. I want to run away but all to save myself.”

She then turned to Singaporeans for help. “What can I do in Singapore that will help me? Should I take a solo staycation?” she asked, sharing that she was open to any leads. “Any good spa places? Any good food places to eat alone? Anything? In terms of how I’m dealing with my mental health, I just signed up for free counselling, so I’m just waiting to be booked an appointment. I’m so desperate to get rid of this feeling I’m willing to splurge on myself a bit but not crazy much.”

According to Aster Gynaecology, a normal menstrual cycle is different for people in Singapore, with the average length being 28 days. However, it can typically range from 21 to 35 days. Various factors, including stress, can influence menstrual regularity. High stress levels can disrupt hormone balance, leading to irregular cycles, delayed or absent ovulation (anovulation), and, in severe cases, secondary amenorrhoea—the absence of menstruation in someone who previously had regular periods. Stress may also worsen menstrual symptoms such as cramps, bloating, and mood swings.

In a show of support, many online users responded to the woman’s plea for help and suggested ways she could prioritise self-care. “Please take a day or two off to decompress,” said one. “I enjoy the onsen at Kallang Wave Mall. It’s a nice place to spend a quiet day by myself.”

Another suggested reading, meditating, or even gardening. Others mentioned a solo holiday. “If money is no concern, the best once-in-a-while treat I’ve given myself is a solo holiday at a nearby Club Med,” a comment read. “The feeling of being pampered is unparalleled. Take the package with the flight included, and the only other thing left to do is pack and get yourself to the airport. After that, everything is taken care of.

“I once was going through a period of extreme stress, and it really helped to refresh and recharge me. Good food every meal (that you don’t have to plan), waiters swinging by the moment your drink is empty to bring you a new one, chilling by the pool, massages, etc. Having said that, as others have said, this is only a (rough) patch, but really helps short term while you get the rest sorted.”

