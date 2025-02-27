SINGAPORE: Starting a new job can be tough, especially as a fresh graduate. This seems to be true for a newcomer who turned to an online forum for advice after five months of struggling to adapt. On Wednesday (Feb 26), he asked Singaporeans how to survive, saying, “I knew the working world wouldn’t be easy, but I (never expected it) to be this tough.”

“Wide-eyed and optimistic about working, I accepted a traineeship role in a pharmaceutical company,” the fresh grad wrote. “I can be extremely hard on myself because I want to perform, at least not be deadweight to my colleagues, often doing a little extra just so I can improve and learn quicker. Lately, it seems like no matter what I do or how often I ask questions, I still struggle to be independent and rely on my colleagues to vet my work before submission because I am so scared of making mistakes.

“I have made plenty of mistakes on my own and was able to learn from them, but once I made a bigger mistake and was confronted by my director in front of the whole team. I guess I also care too much about what everyone thinks of me. Setbacks after setbacks, I’m starting to wonder if maybe I’m just not cut out to do this.”

The young hopeful then shared his hopes for the future and why he feels torn between staying at his current job and taking a risk and going after what he truly wants. “I have dreams of joining education/mentoring/tutoring/coaching, but I am so torn between staying for at least one year to solidify that I dislike my job and learn as much as I can or biting the bullet and chasing what I always wanted to do although it is not conventional.”

Looking for insight, he wrote, “I am really thankful to be given a chance here. But do you think it’s getting too much for me to bear? How would you advise someone like me? Should I start applying elsewhere?”

How fresh grads (and seasoned workers alike) can avoid burnout

According to Calm Collective Asia, starting a new job and entering a new phase of life can be an exciting experience. However, it also comes with its own set of challenges. In the drive to succeed professionally, individuals may sometimes push themselves beyond healthy limits, leading to excessive stress. If not managed effectively, this stress can result in burnout.

Prioritising mental health is essential, especially in remote work settings where isolation can be a challenge. The pressure to perform and navigate workplace dynamics, tight deadlines, and new team environments can be overwhelming. To succeed and maintain well-being, it is important to seek support and manage workplace stress effectively.

There are several things fresh graduates and seasoned workers alike should keep in mind in order to avoid burnout. Asking for help when needed and having clear boundaries in place are important. However, it is also important to get adequate rest and even take breaks during the day. Making time for your own hobbies is also important to keep yourself feeling replenished and happy.

Singaporeans show support to the burnt-out fresh grad

In a show of support, many online users responded to the fresh grad with encouraging messages and reminders not to be too hard on himself. “You need to stop being so hard on yourself,” said one. “You’re new to the workforce, and mistakes are bound to be made. The most important thing is to learn from them. But if the mistakes that you made are from repetitive tasks or workflows that you should be familiar with, then make sure you jot down the steps, etc.

“Having worked over 20 years, I’ve been shouted at, berated, and made mistakes such as a typo error on a booth backdrop, but hey, you learn from them. It gets better with age and experience. Don’t beat yourself up, okay?”

Another fresh grad responded to the post, saying, “I really feel and empathise with what you are feeling now. I myself also just graduated from school and just started working. As much as you think you are incompetent and lack confidence, I’m very sure you’ve learnt and grown over these five months. You started from 0/10 knowledge when you joined, I bet you are at 4/10 progress now. It may look like overall you’ve ‘failed’ at progressing, but the jump from 0-4 is still a 40% improvement! Give yourself a pat on the back and enjoy the process. People don’t remember the mistakes you make, your colleagues probably go home to their families/dogs/pets/friends happy, and you deserve this too.”

