Chick-fil-A to debut in Asia with its first permanent restaurant in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chick-fil-A will open its first permanent restaurant in Singapore later this year, as announced by the American fast-food restaurant chain last year , marking its debut in Asia. The restaurant will be run by Singaporean Chyn Koh, who has built a successful career in the restaurant industry.

The move is part of the chain’s decade-long, US$75 million (S$96.20 million) investment in the region and will create between 70 and 120 jobs through local hires.

Chick-fil-A also announced it will open its first permanent restaurant in Great Britain later this year.

To commemorate the openings and as part of its mission to help end community hunger, Chick-fil-A said in its press release that it will donate US$25,000 (S$32,060) to non-profit organisations in Singapore and the U.K.

While Singaporeans online expect the opening to draw long queues for around six months, they also noted it will probably die down afterwards. One wrote, “Massive FOMO. Then suddenly no queue.” Another added, “I give them 10 years before Chick-fil-A closes up shop in Singapore due to high rents, a competitive fast-food market, and the lack of local cuisine on the menu.” /TISG

