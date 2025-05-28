Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Photo: Temasek Shophouse
Business
1 min.Read

Temasek Shophouse restoration and expansion works cross 60%; set to re-open by Q4 2025

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Restoration and expansion works of all four units forming the Temasek Shophouse have crossed the 60 per cent mark. The shophouse is set to reopen by the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025). The original unit 28 of the shophouse now includes units 16, 22, and 38, all connected internally, creating a total floor space of 6,400 square metres (sq m), as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

With the expansion, the hub will offer more co-working areas, retail and dining options, as well as larger event spaces. Units 22 and 28 will house over 60 co-working spaces, tripling the previous capacity of the hub.

Foreword Coffee, a local cafe known for its inclusive work culture and efforts to reduce stigma by hiring people with disabilities, will open outlets in both units, while Unit 28 will continue to host events. The expansion will also support the Happiness Initiative, a social enterprise that works with organisations and communities to take a research-based approach towards building a culture of well-being.

Unit 22 will house a new restaurant and retail shop, alongside shared workspaces.

Unit 38 is expected to become a media studio for video recording and podcasts.

Meanwhile, Unit 16 will include a retail shop, restaurant, and an exhibition space that can host about 180 to 200 people for workshops, talks, showcases, community initiatives, and charity events.

Temasek Shophouse’s general manager, Yvonne Tay, said they hope to work with social enterprises and also support marginalised communities like single parents who make home-based products.

A community space for public concerts and outdoor events is also being built outside the building. A stepped terrace will also be built over Stamford Canal, which runs behind the site, for community usage in the coming months, Ms Tay added. /TISG 

Read also: 5 Joo Chiat Road shophouses for sale at S$59.8M after about S$440,000 price drop per unit

