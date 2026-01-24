// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: BMW driver skids and crashes into tree in Punggol Way @SGRoadVigilanteSGRV YouTube video screenshot
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
1 min.Read

BMW driver skids and crashes into tree in Punggol Way; 30-year-old man sustains injuries

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A white BMW skidded off the road and crashed into a roadside tree in Punggol, leaving its driver with injuries. The accident happened on Thursday evening and is now under police investigation.

The crash took place at about 5:50 p.m. on Jan 22 along Punggol Way, on the stretch heading towards Punggol North Avenue. According to Lianhe Zaobao, the car appeared to have lost control before coming to a stop by the roadside.

Photos and videos circulating online showed the BMW stopped on its side, with severe damage to its front. The left door was twisted out of shape. Mud was scattered across the road, and a tree lay toppled nearby, suggesting the vehicle had struck the tree before halting.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a car had skidded at the location. A police spokesperson said a 30-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries in the incident. He declined to be taken to the hospital.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved. The reason for the skid is currently under investigation by the police.

See also  Accident in Woodlands: Rider dozed off? Netizen says, "The driver has fantastic reflex and quick thinking else another blue tent"

Although road accidents are not rare, solo-car accidents may sometimes spark concerns over road conditions, speed, and road awareness. As traffic in new residential areas such as Punggol continues to rise, such incidents are a reminder to be vigilant, especially during the evening when the roads are likely to be more congested or slippery.

