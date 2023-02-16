Bill to impose plastic bag charge at supermarket tabled in Parliament

SINGAPORE — Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment introduced the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill for its first reading in parliament on Feb 6. The bill seeks to reduce packaging and food waste and aims to drive behavioural changes across Singapore to reduce waste and increase recycling. This includes introducing a compulsory charge of five cents for plastic bags at larger supermarkets.

In a joint media release by the National Environment Agency and the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment, both agencies said that the Bill proposes a legislative framework for three measures; namely a disposable carrier bag charge at supermarkets, a beverage container return scheme, and a food waste reporting framework.

The measures will contribute towards the national targets under the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the Zero Waste Masterplan which aims to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill per capita per day by 30 per cent, and to increase the national recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030. They will also help to extend the lifespan of the Semakau Landfill.

The charge for the disposable carrier bag was announced at the Committee of Supply debates in March 2022. The charge which will be implemented by the middle of this year, will apply to disposable carrier bags of all material types. Once the Bill is passed, the charge for the disposable carrier bag will only be applied to supermarkets with an annual turnover of more than $100 million, as they are better resourced to implement the requirements. This covers about two thirds of all supermarket outlets in Singapore, including NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, and Prime supermarket outlets.

“To uphold accountability and transparency in the use of the proceeds, supermarket operators will be required to publish information on the number of bags issued, amount of proceeds received from the bag charge, and how the proceeds are used including the support of charitable or environmental causes,” said NEA and MSE in their media release.

Under the beverage container return scheme, a small deposit will be applied when consumers buy certain pre-packaged drinks. Consumers can claim a full refund of the deposit by returning their empty beverage containers at designated return points. This will encourage consumers to return empty beverage containers and increase the recycling rate of beverage containers.

“This scheme will contribute to zero waste efforts by cultivating recycling habits amongst Singaporeans as well as aggregating clean and high-quality recyclables. By increasing the supply and quality of recyclables collected, the scheme will also support the development of Singapore’s recycling industry,” explained NEA and MSE.

According to MSE and NEA, they have been consulting the industry, public and other stakeholders extensively to co-develop a scheme suitable for Singapore since 2020. Both the entities further explained that in 2021, Singapore generated 817,000 tonnes of food waste, of which 19 per cent was recycled, and commercial and industrial premises account for approximately 40 percent of the food waste generated in Singapore each year. From 2024 onwards, owners or operators of industrial and commercial buildings, where large amounts of food waste are generated, are required to segregate their food waste.

