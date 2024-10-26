MALAYSIA: In a remarkable demonstration of hard work and sacrifice, Abu Bakar, a 70-year-old cleaner in Malaysia, has devoted 27 years to his job without taking a single day off, all to provide for his family back in Bangladesh. His tireless efforts have paid off, as his children have risen to impressive heights—one is a judge, another a doctor, and the third an engineer.

In a report published by the South China Morning Post, Bakar, originally from Bangladesh, left his hometown 31 years ago, lured by the promise of better job opportunities in Malaysia. Speaking to Humans of Kuala Lumpur, he reflected on his journey, noting that he was ready to take on any work others might shy away from.

7-days-a-week of hard work for 27 years

For nearly three decades, Bakar has worked seven days a week, diligently sending most of his earnings back home to cover his children’s education and living expenses.

Although his exact salary remains undisclosed, the average cleaner’s monthly pay in Malaysia is around 1,640 ringgit (approximately US$400). In contrast, a family of four in Bangladesh faces monthly expenses of about US$1,200, excluding rent, raising questions about how the family manages.

Bakar shared, “I haven’t returned to Bangladesh since I came here. I miss my family, and they miss me too, but everything I’ve done has been for my children’s better future.” His daily routine is simple: he wakes up, showers, has breakfast, works, calls his family, and rests.

His sacrifices have not gone unnoticed. Bakar’s children have achieved remarkable success, with his daughter now serving as a respected judge and his two sons becoming a doctor and an engineer. “I’m truly grateful for what my children have achieved,” he said proudly.

What keeps him going?

Recently, Bakar was able to return to Bangladesh for a reunion with his family, a long-awaited moment since he left when his youngest son was just six months old.

His story has captured the hearts of many online, drawing admiration for his dedication. One social media user commented, “What an incredible role model! His unwavering faith and love for his family have kept him going all these years.”

However, his story has also sparked debate. While many celebrate his sacrifices, some critics have pointed out that his children should have brought him home sooner, asserting, “No parent should suffer for their kids’ success.”

Abu Bakar’s journey serves as a powerful reminder of the dignity of labour and the lengths to which parents will go to ensure a brighter future for their children.