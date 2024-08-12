SINGAPORE: In the twilight of his life, a 69-year-old man, Chen Tuguang, clings to a heart-wrenching desire—to embrace his two daughters once more, from whom he has been estranged for over two decades.

Chen, a retired businessman, is grappling with the final stages of pancreatic cancer, a cruel twist of fate that has brought him to the brink of despair.

The story of Chen’s longing for reconciliation unfolds with the tragic loss of his wife to liver cancer in 1993, leaving him to raise two young daughters, then aged 11 and 8.

Dying man’s last wish

In an attempt to escape the sorrow that enveloped his life, Chen moved to Shanghai, China, where he found solace in work and eventually remarried.

However, this new chapter in his life was not without its challenges, as his daughters struggled to connect with their stepmother, leading to frequent disputes, often centred around financial matters.

The rift between Chen and his daughters deepened until one fateful day in 2003 when his elder daughter took her younger sister and disappeared from his life.

Despite his efforts to find them, Chen’s search proved fruitless, leaving a void in his heart that time has not diminished.

Now, as the spectre of death looms near, Chen’s sole wish is to seek forgiveness from his daughters, whom he believes are now 42 and 39 years old. He yearns for one last reunion, a chance to mend the broken threads of their relationship before his inevitable end.

Chen’s friend, 58-year-old Chen Meiru, who has been a pillar of support during this difficult time, revealed that Chen’s condition is grave. Diagnosed with end-stage pancreatic cancer in April after discovering blood in his stool, Chen’s battle has been arduous.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy, his strong will to live was not enough to overcome the incurable disease.

One last reunion

In an attempt to help Chen fulfil his final wish, Meiru has enlisted the aid of funeral director Roland Tay, emphasizing the urgency of the situation given Chen’s limited time.

The image of Chen, thin and frail, needing assistance to walk, is a stark reminder of the relentless march of time. His discomfort was evident as he rested his head during an interview, his voice barely a whisper, yet his message clear—he longs for his daughters.

Among the few possessions Chen still cherishes are old family photos, capturing moments of joy and innocence from three decades past. These images of a father embracing his daughters now serve as a poignant reminder of what once was and what could be again.

Meiru shared that Chen’s daily tears are a testament to his deep worry that he may never see his daughters again.

In a touching gesture, Chen penned a 200-word letter on Aug 5, pouring out his remorse and expressing his hope that his ashes might rest with those of his ancestors, mother, and wife, making it easier for his daughters to pay their respects.

Chen’s story is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of reconciliation and forgiveness. As he faces the end of his journey, his final wish is a beacon of hope, a plea for understanding and love in the face of impending darkness.