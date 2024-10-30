AUSTRALIA: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has allegedly been asking for free personal flight upgrades from Qantas Airlines’ former chief executive officer (CEO).

The allegations were made in a new book by Australian journalist Joe Aston. Aston claims Albanese made telephone calls to Qantas’ ex-CEO Alan Joyce and got upgrades on at least 22 flights between 2009 and 2019.

According to a BBC report, Albanese told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday that he had been “completely transparent” concerning the above.

Anthony Albanese is being accused of soliciting upgrades from then Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. @paulsakkal explained exactly what it is the Prime Minister has done that could be problematic. pic.twitter.com/g1tO0iKeLD — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 29, 2024

Albanese said that Aston’s allegations were more about increasing his book sales than anything else. “There are no accusations being made with any specifics at all about any of this, none,” he added.

Aston’s book is titled The Chairman’s Lounge: The Inside Story of How Qantas Sold Us Out.

“Of the 22 flights, 10 of them were… [in 2013] over a one-month period where both Qantas and Virgin provided upgrades for flights that were paid for by the Australian Labor party to make sure there was not any cost to taxpayers for what was internal business.”

“In my time in public life, I have acted with integrity, I have acted in a way that is entirely appropriate and I have declared in accordance with the rules,” said Albanese.

Receiving flight upgrades is not uncommon for Australian politicians as long as it is declared.

Australian shadow transport minister Senator Bridget McKenzie said there should be an inquiry into the allegations.

Speaking on the Today breakfast show, she said, “There are serious questions which only Mr Joyce and the Prime Minister can answer.”

“There’s a difference between receiving a gift and declaring it on your register to actually getting on the blower and saying, listen, mate, the missus and I are going overseas on holiday.

How about upgrading those economy tickets?”

McKenzie also said that she had received a free flight upgrade in the past but qualified for that with the above statement.

Joyce was CEO of Qantas for 15 years; he stepped down in 2023.