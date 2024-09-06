;
Analytics grad sent in almost 250 job applications with no success, asks Reddit users to ‘please send help’

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: Yet another young Singaporean has taken to social media to lament the difficulties in finding a job these days, saying that in spite of sending out nearly 250 applications, they’ve had no success.

u/Zealousideal-Mind344 wrote in a Sept 4 post on r/AskSingapore that they are very desperate to get a job, and even shouted for connections into the Reddit void, writing, “please send help!!!!!”

The post author wrote that they’ve recently graduated as an Analytics major from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and have been searching for either an internship or a job for ten months now, since last December, adding that getting an internship is actually more difficult, since they’ve already graduated.

“The journey has been…. VERY VERY tough if im not wrong my job application count is almost 250 already,” they wrote.

Part of this difficult process is that there have been several “job scams” from MLMs (multi-level marketing) and insurance firms.

See also  'Phoning it in for most of the night': Disappointed Redditor reviews BLACKPINK concert, and many agree the group didn't 'bring their A-game'

The other part is that they’ve been rejected more times than they care to admit and that most companies where they apply don’t even respond to their application.

They also wrote that they would be content to get a job offer for a position that pays a “decent” S$3,500 to S$4,500 per month and is not holding out for one with a salary between S$5,000 and S$6,000.

“My priority is to have a job that uses SQL/does data visualisation, but if its marketing analytics I also don’t mind… pls drop some websites to apply more jobs on or recommend me some roles I can venture into,” u/Zealousideal-Mind344 added.

Read related: Singaporean says he “sent out over 300 job applications but got only 3 interviews”

A Reddit user who is in the same industry wrote that due to “rapid downsizing at big tech companies,” the situation is tough at the moment. Some companies are getting one analyst to handle numerous projects while letting go of others.

See also  $750 Yishun small room for rent boasts ‘superior environment’ but only has space for one bed

However, they encouraged the post author to try applying for contract research positions at universities.

Others suggested that u/Zealousideal-Mind344 get some part-time work in the meantime, and one Reddit user suggested that they apply for a government policy role.

Some commenters simply encouraged him to keep on trying.

Another commenter who is also in the industry wrote, “Companies are either downsizing or not hiring en masse right now. The market for tech is rough across the spectrum.” /TISG

Read also: Marketing head unemployed for over 6 months despite sending hundreds of job applications

ByAnna Maria Romero

