JOHOR BAHRU: While Johor aims to end its reliance on Singapore for treated water by 2030, analysts say that the “ambitious” proposals’ timeline would be challenging to meet due to the scale of construction needed.

The large-scale project, backed by Putrajaya, involves building three reservoirs along Sungai Johor, Sungai Pontian Besar, and Sungai Sedili Besar at a cost of RM1.6 billion (S$482 million), along with three new treatment plants costing RM3.5 billion.

The reservoirs will strengthen Johor’s water reserves, ensuring a steady local supply, while the treatment plants will increase the state’s treated water capacity by 41%, providing 3,061 million litres per day (MLD).

Malaysia’s Zero Dependency Project aims to reduce reliance on Singapore under the 1962 Water Agreement, which allows Singapore to buy 250 million gallons of water daily (mgd) from the Johor River at 3 sen per 1,000 gallons, while Johor can repurchase up to 2% of this as treated water at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons.

Johor currently imports about 16 mgd, exceeding the 5 million gallons Singapore is required to supply under the agreement.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago said the three reservoirs, known as Takungan Air Pinggiran Sungai (TAPS), will store raw water for Johor, while the new treatment plants will boost the supply of treated water for residents and support the growing demand from data centres in the state.

He said that these projects could raise Johor’s treated water capacity by 1,200 mgd, 75 times more than what it currently imports from Singapore.

Challenges in meeting the five-year timeline

However, he cautioned that while the projects are on track and expected to be completed “within the designated timelines,” their success within the five-year timeline will depend on the efficient implementation of sustainable practices and strong collaboration between the federal and state governments, developers, regulators, and local authorities.

Analysts warned that meeting the timeline could be difficult due to the scale of construction. They noted that while water treatment plants can be built in two years, reservoirs typically take around eight, and they are crucial for increasing Johor’s raw water supply. Still, some believe the five-year target is possible with strong support from Putrajaya.

Water quality and modelling specialist Zaki Zainuddin said that while the five-year target is challenging, it’s not impossible.

“This is especially relevant for Johor (often regarded as Malaysia’s second or third most developed state). The urgency is further amplified by Johor’s ambitions in the data centre sector,” said the expert panelist for Malaysia’s Department of Environment and adviser to environmental consultancy firms.

Rising demand from data centres

The Malaysia Investment Development Authority reported that Johor’s water use was 371 mgd in 2022 and is expected to rise with the growth of data centres.

National University of Singapore’s Southeast Asian Studies lecturer and conservation scientist Serina Rahman told CNA that finances “might not be a problem” given Johor’s influx of investments and support from Putrajaya.

Ms Rahman noted that the water agreement with Singapore ends in 2061, making it crucial for Malaysia and Johor to be self-sufficient in water treatment.

She said Johor’s water demand will rise, especially with investments in the special economic zone (SEZ), which will attract more people to live and work there. “Perhaps Johor is now at a stage of development that enables it to process its own water,” she added.

After the Johor-Singapore SEZ deal was signed on Jan 6, Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ) attracted interest from local and international investors, with 11 companies keen to set up operations. In addition, 56 investments from Europe and the US worth nearly RM20 billion (S$6.05 billion) are set to be implemented in the country.

Balancing economic growth with locals’ water needs

While more water could support Johor’s data centre industry, experts say residential needs must come first.

The state’s data centre capacity has grown from 10 megawatts in 2021 to 1,500 megawatts in 2024, with major firms like YTL, Yondr, and AirTrunk investing in the sector.

At an event last July 2024, former Johor Bahru city council mayor Mohd Noorazam Osman said attracting investments is important, but “it should not come at the expense of the people’s needs.”

Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (AWER) president S. Piarapakaran echoed this, stating that residents’ water needs must come first. He added that authorities should be more discerning in choosing projects that demand more water supply and impose stricter consumption rules, adding, “The direction has to come from the federal regulator to be implemented by state governments.”

Mr Santiago also urged federal and state governments to set water usage limits for data centres and urged these companies to explore alternative sources.

According to Ms Rahman, the state government has set up a committee to review data centre projects. Four out of 14 proposals submitted between June and November 2024 have been rejected since, as reported by The Straits Times.

Pollution risks

Experts also warned that pollution risks must be addressed. Mr Zainuddin said, “Clean water can be stored and utilised during pollution incidents,” similar to Selangor’s off-site river storage system.

Mr Piarapakaran added that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have already raised concerns about river pollution, leading to stricter laws against illegal toxic waste dumping.

He stressed the need for strict enforcement in Johor to protect new reservoirs, suggesting water service downtime tracking and installing ammonia stripping facilities at treatment plants. He added that federal and state agencies must collaborate to implement these measures.

Netizen reactions

On social media, one commenter noted that they should do it regardless, not because of water sovereignty but because dry spells are going to become more commonplace moving forward. Meanwhile, another noted that “they should have done it decades ago.” /TISG

