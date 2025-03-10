PETALING JAYA: In a bold move to eliminate its reliance on Singapore for treated water by 2030, the Johor state government has allocated over RM5 billion to develop three reservoirs and three state-of-the-art water treatment plants. According to the latest NST report, this ambitious initiative is set to enhance Johor’s water supply and support its growing industrial sector, particularly data centres and manufacturing, which have spiked the demand for treated water.

The multi-billion-ringgit project, with significant backing from Putrajaya, includes the construction of three reservoirs along Sungai Johor, Sungai Pontian Besar, and Sungai Sedili Besar, at a combined cost of RM1.6 billion (s$482 million). These reservoirs will significantly boost the state’s water reserves, providing a reliable local source of treated water. The three new treatment plants, which will cost RM3.5 billion, are expected to increase Johor’s treated water supply by 41%, providing 3,061 million litres per day (mld).

Johor’s strategy to secure water for future needs

According to Johor’s Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee Chairman Fazli Salleh, the reservoirs and water treatment plants are vital components of Malaysia’s Zero Dependency Project. The initiative is not only about securing water but also aligning with Johor’s rapid industrial growth plans, particularly the expansion of data centres and manufacturing facilities. This growth has intensified the need for a stable, local water supply, as evidenced by the 17 new data centres approved in the state, which are projected to consume 59.06 mld of treated water.

Johor’s Menteri Besar, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, emphasized that the reservoirs would ensure the state meets increasing demand, especially within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), a crucial economic region. The federal government is set to finance the reservoirs, while the responsibility for funding and managing the treatment plants falls to Johor’s utility provider, Ranhill SAJ.

Reducing dependence on Singapore’s water supply

Currently, Johor imports an average of 16 million gallons of treated water daily from Singapore, well above the 5 million gallons stipulated in the 1962 Johor River Water Agreement. The imported water is significantly cheaper, costing Singapore only 11 sen per cubic metre compared to nearly RM1.80 per cubic metre for locally treated water. This price disparity has made Johor more dependent on Singapore’s water supply, but with this new infrastructure investment, the state aims to reduce and eventually eliminate that reliance, securing a more sustainable future for its residents and industries.