Amid Pritam Singh’s troubles, the WP shows up in full force in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh’s future as Leader of the Opposition hangs in the balance after Leader of the House Indranee Rajah tabled a motion on Jan 9, 2026, for Parliament to debate his suitability to continue in the role.

Nevertheless, the party pressed ahead with a display of unity on Sunday at Sengkang—held by the WP since the 2020 General Election—for their Hammer outreach.

On Facebook, Mr Singh shared a photo featuring a who’s who of the party lineup, with himself positioned centrally, flanked by party chair Sylvia Lim and fellow Aljunied MP on his right, while Low Thia Khiang, his predecessor as WP chief, stood slightly behind him on his right.

Mr Low served 29 years in Parliament (1991 to 2020), making him the longest serving opposition parliamentarian in Singapore’s history, as well as the de facto Leader of the Opposition between 2006 and 2018. Moreover, he still has strong support from his voters.

Significantly, they all stood in front of a holiday banner featuring the Sengkang MPs.

The photo, which was also shared on the WP’s Facebook page, led to an outpouring of support from netizens.

Many responded to Mr Singh’s “Good morning” greeting in his caption, with one writing, “Good morning, WP. Hammer hard and strong and make every knock count.”

In the meantime, the other WP MPs have been posting about the questions they’ll be raising in Parliament this week.

For example, Sengkang MP Ms He Ting Ru and Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi will raise questions about the Albatross Files, specifically whether their declassification will lead to a more open approach regarding Singapore’s past.

Ms He wrote that she has also filed several questions covering the new school central kitchen model, the hawker centre social enterprise model, and the measurement of train reliability.

Aljunied MP Mr Kenneth Tiong has filed 15 questions in total, including one on why shingles vaccines that reduce dementia risk are not subsidised for individuals aged 50 to 59. /TISG

