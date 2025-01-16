In the Hood

$8 for 10 rice cakes? Customer calls tteokbokki price ‘daylight robbery’

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 16, 2025

SINGAPORE: A customer recently expressed shock online after paying S$8 for 10 pieces of tteokbokki from a popular Korean and Japanese food stall at a coffee shop. “Daylight robbery!” he wrote, sharing his frustration in a community group on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The user, Faizal Zack Kaled, posted a photo of his tteokbokki served in a plastic container. For those unfamiliar, tteokbokki is a Korean dish made from chewy rice cakes simmered in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Reactions to the tteokbokki complaint were mixed. Some sympathised, calling the price “insane,” while others argued that the buyer could have simply opted out. “Robbery implies you were forced,” one commenter pointed out.

Others suggested making the dish at home. “I’ve done tteokbokki carbonara myself,” said one, adding, “Do it yourself—much cheaper.”

Other Singaporeans have voiced similar concerns about rising food prices in related discussions. For instance, a resident shared how bakery prices have climbed over the years. “Three for $3 in 2019, $3.50 in 2021, $4.00 in 2024, and now $4.50 in 2025,” he noted in a post.

See also  Senior resident constantly spits and dumps water to the ground floor

Read also: “Bakery price increase is getting insane!” — S’porean observes price going up from “3 for $3 in 2019, $3.50 in 2021, $4.00 in 2024 & $4.50 in 2025”

Another diner complained about spending S$8.70 on a meal, excluding coffee. Yet another user questioned paying S$6.50 for a dish consisting of rice, vegetables, and four small chicken strips. “$6.50 for four pieces of chicken ‘can accept?’” the post read.

Read also: “Too expensive!” — Singaporeans react to diner’s S$8.70 meal; coffee price not included

