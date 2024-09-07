;
Singaporeans dismayed at 9th Giant closure this year

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: The announcement that Giant is closing its ninth store this year has dismayed some Singaporeans, who have expressed appreciation for the grocery store’s competitive prices.

On Friday (Sept 6), The Straits Times reported that later this month, Giant will be closing down its store at Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

Eight other Giant stores closed this year: “Express” stores in Nanyang Technological University, Pasir Ris, Redhill and Punggol; supermarkets in Bishan, Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Panjang; and a hypermarket in Sembawang Shopping Centre.

The closure of nine stores will leave only 45 Giant outlets in Singapore, whereas there were 53 in past years. The company launched just one store this year at Tengah.

Competition from other grocery chains, as well as online stores and high rental rates were cited as the reason for closing Giant’s outlets.

A Giant employee at Toa Payoh Lorong 4 told ST that over the past year, the store has had fewer customers because of competition from two FairPrice outlets that are less than a kilometre away.

When the ST report was shared on Reddit, many commenters expressed unhappiness at Giant’s shrinking presence in the country.

One, remembering when the grocery was still called Shop-n-Save, remarked that they “have been here forever”.

“Giant groceries easily the cheapest for their fruits and vegetables,” one wrote.

“Sorry to see such an iconic brand like Giant closing down so quickly,” another observed.

One hoped the closure at Toa Payoh Lorong 4 would be the last, adding that Giant’s discounted items “are a significant benefit to many families”.

Another said that he lives at a place where there are five FairPrice outlets within a one-kilometre radius, with two of them just 300 metres away from each other.

He added that he wished there was a Sheng Siong or Giant supermarket nearby, as prices for some items tend to be better and there would be more variety to choose from.

“The Giant at Serangoon also has the same problem – it’s between 2 NTUC FairPrice that are within walking distance (for that matter you can’t take a bus between them even if you wanted to),” chimed in a Reddit user.

Others said that the situation is similar at Bishan and Paya Lebar, and had been the same at Sembawang Shopping Center.

A commenter pointed out that NTUC is “rather careful about wastage” and that its groceries focus on the essentials and “keep fancy stuff to a minimum. /TISG

