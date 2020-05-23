It’s definitely not “shits” … CNA broadcast gets people talking

- Advertisement -

Singaporeans caught quite the typo on Friday (May 22) on CNA’s morning news broadcast. The news ticker at one point carried the words: “(Tru)mp says he won’t close the country if second wave of infection shits.”

This sparked conversation on the Reddit Singapore social news platform, with many guessing that the last word really should have been “shifts”.

A Redditor with the handle @nandasithu shared a photo of the news broadcast with the words “I’m pretty sure it’s second wave of infection hits”. Although the issue being tackled at the time was a pressing matter, as it was related to Covid-19, many found the appearance of the word “shits” thought-provoking and amusing.

Discussing a statement by US President Donald Trump, which in itself was thought-provoking, the typo seemed to amplify the attention drawn to it. While a handful of Redditors disregarded the typo and took to the comments section to start a discussion on Mr Trump’s controversial statement, with some criticising it as it puts many more Americans at risk, others zeroed-in on the typo.

Photo: Screengrab from Reddit comments / r/singapore

Some found a double meaning for it, while others drew a good laugh from the understandable mistake. “The first wave already has this symptom, plenty of the verbal kind,” one wrote. “The pandemic is sh*t, alright,” wrote another.

Still, others went the extra mile to express sympathy for the individual responsible for the typo, as rapid typing often leads to a mismatch of letters on the screen.

/TISG