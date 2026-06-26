Young Malaysian dad died in Tuas Second Link bridge mishap on his first day of new job in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man died on Monday morning (June 22) in a motorcycle accident on the Tuas Second Link bridge.

Sheng Baoyuan, a 31-year-old father of a one-year-old boy, was said to be on his way to Singapore for his first day of work at a new job.

Reporting from Shin Min Daily News says that the fatal incident occurred at around 9:00 am when Mr Sheng lost control of his motorbike as it skidded due to heavy rains.

His sister, Ms Ji, told the Chinese-language daily that a truck hit Mr Sheng after he fell off his bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who responded to the incident.

Photos from the aftermath of the mishap have been shared online, showing two damaged motorcycles, as well as a stalled truck, on a slick road. The other motorcycle driver had slight injuries.

Ms Ji also expressed the hope that people who were at the scene during that time will come forward so the family may learn more details about what happened during the accident.

Malaysian police told Shin Min Daily News that the driver of the truck is assisting with investigations.

Mr Sheng’s former work had also been in Singapore. Though he used to commute using the Woodlands Checkpoint, after he got a new job, he chose to use Tuas Checkpoint instead, Ms Ji said.

Understandably, Mr Cheng’s family has been left devastated by their loss, and Ms Ji expressed the hope that investigations will show what really happened.

She also called her brother a “pillar” of his family.

Reporting from Mothership said that Mr Cheng’s wife posted on social media to honour her husband, saying how loving he had been to her and their son. /TISG

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