// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photos: Singapore Road Accidents FB
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Motorcycle crushed under Causeway Link bus in Second Link accident

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A motorcycle was crushed under a cross-border public bus in an accident on the Second Link between Singapore and Malaysia earlier this month.

A video posted on Facebook by the Singapore Road Accidents page on Monday (Aug 25) showed a yellow Causeway Link bus packed with passengers parked in the middle of the Second Link near Tuas Checkpoint. Under the rear of the bus, a purple motorcycle could be seen completely wrecked.

While several online posts suggested that the crash had taken place on Sunday (Aug 24), a spokesperson for Causeway Link told Channel 8 that the accident had actually occurred on Monday, Aug 11.

“We are extremely grateful that there were no major injuries. Our crews responded immediately and ensured all passengers were promptly attended to,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that the accident happened on the Malaysian side of the Second Link. Causeway Link did not provide details on the motorcyclist’s condition.

The spokesperson added that the relevant authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and that the company will fully cooperate with the probe.

See also  Road cyclists 'awaiting tragedy' by taking up too much space on single-lane roads

Apologising for the trouble and inconvenience caused by the incident, the spokesperson said: “The safety and well-being of our passengers and employees is always our top priority and we are committed to upholding the highest safety standards in all our operations.”

Hot this week

Business

Singapore Telco shake-up: Mergers spark hope, but price war far from over

SINGAPORE: According to the latest Singapore Business Review report,...
Business

835-bed student housing project in Perth marks Mapletree’s first foray into Australia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Mapletree Investments has made its first move...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Thomson Medical Group set to pump S$5.5 billion to build Johor Bay super project in SEZ

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group is set to pump...

Hungry commuter jokes ‘consider being full first’ before driving back across the Causeway

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: The Causeway jams have long been a source...

Pioneer resident claims delivery rider took a photo of parcel he delivered, then stole it

SINGAPORE: A woman took to a popular local complaint...

Singaporeans’ reactions mixed as SingPost phases out SAM kiosks after decades of service

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have had mixed reactions to Singapore Post...

Business

Singapore Telco shake-up: Mergers spark hope, but price war far from over

SINGAPORE: According to the latest Singapore Business Review report,...

835-bed student housing project in Perth marks Mapletree’s first foray into Australia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Mapletree Investments has made its first move...

Can young Singaporeans still become millionaires? One self-made millionaire-entrepreneur thinks so — Here’s why

SINGAPORE: In a world where inflation is rising, competition...

Singaporeans’ reactions mixed as SingPost phases out SAM kiosks after decades of service

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have had mixed reactions to Singapore Post...

Singapore Politics

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

© The Independent Singapore