Motorcycle crushed under Causeway Link bus in Second Link accident

SINGAPORE: A motorcycle was crushed under a cross-border public bus in an accident on the Second Link between Singapore and Malaysia earlier this month.

A video posted on Facebook by the Singapore Road Accidents page on Monday (Aug 25) showed a yellow Causeway Link bus packed with passengers parked in the middle of the Second Link near Tuas Checkpoint. Under the rear of the bus, a purple motorcycle could be seen completely wrecked.

While several online posts suggested that the crash had taken place on Sunday (Aug 24), a spokesperson for Causeway Link told Channel 8 that the accident had actually occurred on Monday, Aug 11.

“We are extremely grateful that there were no major injuries. Our crews responded immediately and ensured all passengers were promptly attended to,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that the accident happened on the Malaysian side of the Second Link. Causeway Link did not provide details on the motorcyclist’s condition.

The spokesperson added that the relevant authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and that the company will fully cooperate with the probe.

Apologising for the trouble and inconvenience caused by the incident, the spokesperson said: “The safety and well-being of our passengers and employees is always our top priority and we are committed to upholding the highest safety standards in all our operations.”