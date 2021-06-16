- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a young couple with a baby getting into a heated argument with their neighbours over the burning of incense has got members of the online community highlighting the importance of religious harmony.

A four-minute video was shared by one Ravindra Rai on Facebook on Sunday (Jun 13) with the caption, “What’s happening to Singapore now?”

“This is not the way to live in Singapore. I wonder how to live harmoniously in Singapore when neighbours of the same ethnic group cannot agree with each other,” added the concerned individual.

The video began with a woman holding a camera, approaching the door to meet a young couple standing outside.

- Advertisement -

The woman holding a baby was heard complaining about the pungent smell coming from the burning of incense.

“If you’re not happy, you can go to the HDB to complain,” the older man and woman were heard telling the couple.

The young woman then changed the subject and accused them of “starting a fire then blaming my mother for it”.

However, the older man and woman denied the allegations.

- Advertisement -

At one point, the woman recording the incident mentioned the couple showing “bias towards their religion”.

The frequency of the incense burning was also an issue, with the young couple indicating their neighbour did so up to three times a day.

In response, the woman said they only burned incense once a day.

Eventually, the older man changed the topic to someone allegedly throwing water “all over the place”.

- Advertisement -

To this, the young woman shrugged, saying she didn’t know who the culprit was as their shoes also got spoilt in the process.

She added that the neighbours were causing other residents discomfort.

The young woman explained they had a child and the “pungent” smell was an issue.

“You mean after you have this child, everything we have to stop, is it?” the older woman asked.

Members of the online community commented that the kampong spirit was dwindling.

“Sad that now the younger generations can’t tolerate people burn incense papers and joss sticks. They said is smelly? Which means that next time Taoist can’t offer prayers to God Deities and their ancestors?” asked Facebook user Yukimi Wu.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ravindra for a statement./TISG

Read related: Marsiling resident allowed to cook only 3 times a day due to “pungent smell” hires lawyer

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg