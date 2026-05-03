You can now buy designer perfume for S$1 from vending machines in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In the sphere of vending machines, getting a couple of spritzes of designer perfume is just the latest in a long line of unusual products.

Hey, visitors to Singapore are still thrilled to get freshly-squeezed orange juice, and marvel that they can get luxury cars, Japanese cakes in cans, tele-consultations, and hot meals from vending machines.

But let’s talk perfumes, shall we?

Last month, machines from a company called Scentphony at the Marina Square, Downtown East and Bukit Panjang Plaza shopping centers introduced vending machines where you can get two sprays of designer perfume for the extremely reasonable price of S$1.

There will be five types of scents in each vending machine, and scents will appear in rotation. But right now, what’s available are the following: Jo Malone London’s English Pear & Freesia Cologne, Roja’s Burlington 1819, Dior’s Sauvage, Nishane’s Wulóng Chá, and Maison Margiela’s Replica From The Garden.

Perfect for this summer, right? You might be all hot and sweaty after a day’s work, and your colleagues suggest a get-together, but you’re no longer at your freshest. Well, Scentphony may end up being your next best friend.

The process could not be simpler, according to this video. Just simply walk up to the vending machine, use the touch screen to choose the scent you like, utilise any of the convenient payment systems, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, and there you have it, two spritzes of your perfume of choice, and you’re ready for your evening.

The machine carries a warning for users not to bring their faces, especially their eyes, too close to the spray dispensers, which appear to be at around neck or chest level, depending on a person’s height.

Singapore is not the only place where you can get an instant refresh from a vending machine. They’ve been spotted in a few locations across the globe, including some of Miami’s hotspots and clubs in the US, in airports and fashion retail space in Europe, and at high-end malls in the Middle East, where the fragrance culture is strong. Like Singapore, they’ve also been rolled out experimentally in Japan and South Korea.

Would you use a perfume vending machine? /TISG

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