Yet another wild boar attacks man in Bukit Panjang less than a month after previous incident

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has confirmed that there was another wild boar attack in Bukit Panjang, less than a month after another incident that took place in May. The authority added yesterday (3 June) that it has trapped eight boars in the Bukit Panjang area since May.

The latest attack took place on Thursday (1 June). A 40-year-old Singaporean man was attacked by a wild boar while he was walking his dog at Zhenghua Park in Bukit Panjang. The man suffered deep lacerations on his left leg after the wild boar bit him, which resulted in him being hospitalised and undergoing surgery that required over 20 stitches.

The incident comes weeks after a 34-year-old woman was attacked by a wild boar at a Bukit Panjang bus stop. The animal suddenly attacked her from behind, biting her buttocks and calves multiple times and dragging her to the road, leading her to be severely injured and traumatised.

NParks said yesterday that it is paying close attention to wild boar activity in the area and has installed fences to prevent wild boars from leaving the forested areas and hoarding to keep them out of residential areas, in addition to actively trapping the animals.

Revealing that it has responded to two wild boar attacks so far this year, NParks added that it is focusing on public education to ensure safe and responsible contact between humans and wild animals.

This includes enforcement action against illegal feeding, which can alter animals’ natural foraging behavior and make them dependent on humans for food.

Members of the public who encounter a wild boar are advised to remain as calm as possible and move away from the animal slowly, keeping a safe distance at all times and not cornering or provoking it. The public is especially warned of keeping a distance from boars with piglets as they can easily become aggressive when protecting their young.

NParks also advises the public not to touch or pick up any sick or dead animals. Wild boar sightings can be reported to the Animal Response Center at 1800-476-1600.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg