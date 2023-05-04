Wild boar that attacked woman at Bukit Panjang bus stop was euthanised: NParks

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has announced that the wild boar responsible for attacking a woman at a Bukit Panjang bus stop on Tuesday (May 2) has been humanely euthanized. The decision was made after it was discovered that the animal’s hind legs were broken.

According to the victim’s sister, the 34-year-old woman was changing buses at a bus stop in the early morning when a wild boar suddenly attacked her from behind, biting her buttocks and calves multiple times and dragging her to the road.

A passerby who witnessed the attack scared off the animal. The victim then called for an ambulance.

The victim’s sister, Ms Sridevi, told Channel 8 news that her sister was severely injured and underwent several surgeries, with more still needed due to nerve damage. She remains traumatized by the incident.

She said, “My sister is not in a good condition at the moment, she can’t speak very much, and she still has trauma, and she can’t forget the feeling of being dragged to the road by the wild boar.”

The NParks found the wild boar responsible for the attack lying on the side of the road when it was found by Park Bureau staff. An evaluation by a wildlife veterinarian showed that the hind legs of the wild boar were broken, and the injured animal was humanely euthanized thereafter.

NParks is in contact with the victim’s family.

The authority has advised the public to remain calm and keep a safe distance from wild boars if they encounter these animals.

Members of the public are advised against approaching, feeding or provoking the animals. Adult wild boars with young piglets should also be avoided, as they may exhibit aggressive behaviour to protect their young.

