Wrong ID for renovation, no-show flights, divorces, failed businesses: S’poreans share the most expensive mistakes they’ve ever have made

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to share that because of leaving their IC and passport at home on the day they were scheduled to take an international speciality exam, this mistake will cost them a total of S$1,600—the S$800 they’ve already paid and another S$800 they’ll spend to take the test again.

In their r/askSingapore post, u/Ok_Bug3865 explained that they had thought their SingPass would have been enough and that they were “feeling really sad about my costly mistake.”

Looking for others who may be able to commiserate, they asked, “Do you all have any stories to share?”

Making costly mistakes is not really all that uncommon, and so it should not be a surprise that many commenters came forward to share their answers, which must have been very comforting to the post author.

The most painful mistake was probably made by the Reddit user who said that theirs was “investing in a business that was killed by Covid and ended up being millions in debt. Fun times lol.”

“My bf got scammed 24k 2 years ago. He was added to a group chat, and the scammers were brainwashing him to transfer money and earn interest. Only a few days later, his family realised that my bf was being scammed and made a police report. Police said the money had already transferred out to a Hong Kong bank account and cannot be retrieved,” a woman wrote, adding, “Some of the money was borrowed from his family, so now he’s repaying them slowly every month.”

Some chimed in to say they’ve had to pay the price for missing flights.

“No-showed for a flight (took another at a different time). I didn’t know that a no-show for 1 leg = every other leg will cancel unless you inform properly in time. So I ended up losing three tickets. Total close to 1k gone just like that, then needed to book last-minute tickets back so another 1.5k… and all the panic in between probably cost me a few years,” a Reddit user shared.

“Same here… I feel you. My 1k ticket became 3k in total,” another replied.

For a number of commenters, their costliest mistake has been all about relationships.

“Got married only to end up divorced. Lost money, time, youth,” is one much-upvoted answer.

“Nobody can beat this. Marriage / Kids are probably the biggest mistake if they turn out wrong,” commented another.

“Stayed too long in a bad relationship for 7 years, which led to another 5 years avoiding relationships post breakup. Costliest mistake was the loss of youth and self-belief,” wrote a third.

Renovations are already expensive, but when you have the wrong interior designer, it can be so much worse.

“Selecting the wrong ID for my renovation. $66k down the drain. Shoddy workmanship, irresponsible ID who over-promises and under-delivers, and siding with highly incompetent contractors. Spent so much time and money fixing issues ourselves. Ended with our ID hurling vulgarities and death threats at us, and a cease and desist to silence our negative review. Still living through the trauma today,” a Reddit user shared. /TISG

