// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
24.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/DC studio (for illustration purposes only).
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Wrong ID for renovation, no-show flights, divorces, failed businesses: S’poreans share the most expensive mistakes they’ve ever have made

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to share that because of leaving their IC and passport at home on the day they were scheduled to take an international speciality exam, this mistake will cost them a total of S$1,600—the S$800 they’ve already paid and another S$800 they’ll spend to take the test again.

Ouch.

In their r/askSingapore post, u/Ok_Bug3865 explained that they had thought their SingPass would have been enough and that they were “feeling really sad about my costly mistake.”

Looking for others who may be able to commiserate, they asked, “Do you all have any stories to share?”

Making costly mistakes is not really all that uncommon, and so it should not be a surprise that many commenters came forward to share their answers, which must have been very comforting to the post author.

The most painful mistake was probably made by the Reddit user who said that theirs was “investing in a business that was killed by Covid and ended up being millions in debt. Fun times lol.”

See also  International human rights groups plead with Singapore to abolish the death penalty after six men were recently hanged

“My bf got scammed 24k 2 years ago. He was added to a group chat, and the scammers were brainwashing him to transfer money and earn interest. Only a few days later, his family realised that my bf was being scammed and made a police report. Police said the money had already transferred out to a Hong Kong bank account and cannot be retrieved,” a woman wrote, adding, “Some of the money was borrowed from his family, so now he’s repaying them slowly every month.”

Some chimed in to say they’ve had to pay the price for missing flights.

“No-showed for a flight (took another at a different time). I didn’t know that a no-show for 1 leg = every other leg will cancel unless you inform properly in time. So I ended up losing three tickets. Total close to 1k gone just like that, then needed to book last-minute tickets back so another 1.5k… and all the panic in between probably cost me a few years,” a Reddit user shared.

See also  Netizens volunteer after woman says she’s getting married but has no close friends to be her bridesmaids

“Same here… I feel you. My 1k ticket became 3k in total,” another replied.

For a number of commenters, their costliest mistake has been all about relationships.

“Got married only to end up divorced. Lost money, time, youth,” is one much-upvoted answer.

“Nobody can beat this. Marriage / Kids are probably the biggest mistake if they turn out wrong,” commented another.

“Stayed too long in a bad relationship for 7 years, which led to another 5 years avoiding relationships post breakup. Costliest mistake was the loss of youth and self-belief,” wrote a third.

Renovations are already expensive, but when you have the wrong interior designer, it can be so much worse.

“Selecting the wrong ID for my renovation. $66k down the drain. Shoddy workmanship, irresponsible ID who over-promises and under-delivers, and siding with highly incompetent contractors. Spent so much time and money fixing issues ourselves. Ended with our ID hurling vulgarities and death threats at us, and a cease and desist to silence our negative review. Still living through the trauma today,” a Reddit user shared. /TISG

See also  Singaporean asks if there's a loneliness epidemic going on

Read also: ‘No mistake in the order,’ noodle shop owner insists after customer complains and gets refund

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Some fresh graduates fuelled to start businesses after struggling to find jobs

SINGAPORE: Some fresh graduates are starting businesses after struggling...

CDL divests Quayside Isle in Sentosa Cove for S$97.3M

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has agreed to divest...

‘They don’t want to eat Malay food’: Manager says Malay employee went to HR after Chinese colleagues kept having lunch without her

SINGAPORE: A manager has turned to the internet for...

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar on improved sentiment; gains seen to likely ease

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened slightly higher against the...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //