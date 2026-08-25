NDR2026: PM Wong says foreign manpower will be welcomed in a ‘careful, controlled way,’ but Singaporeans have a lot to say

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 23) was greeted with praise by many in Singapore, especially the measures involving additional support for parents.

However, one part of the speech that a number of netizens commented on involved the issue of foreign manpower.

PM Wong noted how far Singapore has come, but added that it is still a small country and is now dealing with a world that is more turbulent.

Newcomers to the city-state who embrace its ideals and values strengthen rather than weaken Singapore’s identity, he added, as well as bring new perspectives and energy, and like others who have come in the past, contribute to the Singapore story.

“This is how we will continue to welcome newcomers into our Singapore family,” he said, adding that the goal if to “refresh our citizen population at a measured and sustainable pace.”

“At the same time, we will continue to manage the size of our foreign workforce. We welcome foreign manpower to complement our local workforce and support our economy, but we do so in a careful and controlled way.

We will always ensure that Singaporeans remain the majority in our own country,” Prime Minister noted, explaining that this means Singapore’s population, including its workforce, will grow more slowly.

What netizens are saying

When Yahoo!Singapore and Mothership highlighted PM Wong’s remarks on the foreign workforce in a social media post, many commenters had a lot to say.

“Someone posted and is my question too: what kind of Singaporean if you never served your 2 yrs national service,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Just look at Changi Business Park during peak and lunch hours and the stretch of East Coast condos. Careful and Controlled way some more,” added another.

One simply asked, “Where’s the careful or controlled?”

“How careful and controlled?” commented another.

In the same vein, another wrote, “Is the careful and controlled in the room with us?”

Others, however, voiced support for PM Wong’s remarks.

“Immigration is part of Singapore’s history. Our grandparents and great-grandparents came from different places too. Today, we should judge people by whether they contribute and integrate, not simply where they came from,” one noted.

“Quite reassuring to hear that foreign manpower will continue to be managed carefully. We need both economic growth and social balance,” another chimed in. /TISG

Read also: Chan Chun Sing: Singapore’s workforce needs right balance of local and foreign manpower