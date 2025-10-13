‘No mistake in the order,’ noodle shop owner insists after customer complains and gets refund

SINGAPORE: A Thai wonton noodle shop owner recently complained about an incident in which Grab, a food delivery platform, issued a refund after delivering an order to a man who claimed that something was missing in his order. The shop owner declared that there were no mistakes in the order.

The owner of the noodle shop told Shin Min Daily News that a man placed an order through the food delivery platform and made a special note in the order. The owner said, “He ordered a Thai wonton noodle dish and asked for extra noodles and to replace the fried wontons with boiled wontons. The food cost S$9.50.”

However, after the man received his order, he told the delivery platform that there was something wrong with what he ordered and requested a refund. After receiving the complaint from the customer, the platform refunded the customer and deducted the amount that was supposed to be given to the noodle shop.

The owner of the noodle shop said that the man complained upon receiving his food about missing fried wontons and no noodles. In her defence, the owner declared that the man clearly noted that he did not want fried wontons and that whenever they add noodles, they always use a larger box. It was evident from the photo that the man received a large box. The noodle shop owner remarked that there were no mistakes in the order.

Furthermore, the woman pointed out that she had always treated her customers with the purest intentions, and she could not understand why someone would make such a false complaint.

“If customers have special requests, such as not wanting wontons, we will substitute other ingredients, such as adding barbecued pork or fish intestines. We will not give less ingredients,” the owner stated.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for the food delivery platform said that a refund was processed, and they would also review the man’s past records. The platform emphasised that they will continue to review their guidelines and ensure fair rights to both their consumers and merchants.

As part of Grab’s regulations, merchants are encouraged to ensure product quality with the right portion sizes. The merchants are also encouraged to use fresh ingredients and prepare food just before pickup.

Grab also encourages consumers to double-check and confirm the items and prices of their baskets before checking out to avoid any miscommunication.