World Athletics is set to introduce a swab test for elite athletes who wish to compete in the women’s category at international competitions.

This is part of the changes proposed for tightening the regulations regarding the eligibility of transgender and “difference of sex development” (DSD) athletes.

In March 2023, the World Athletics banned transgender athletes who had gone through male puberty from participating in the female category at international events. However, the governing body is now revising its eligibility regulations for male-to-female transgender athletes following the World Athletics council’s recommendations. The latest evidence suggesting a “significant performance gap before the onset of puberty” prompted a re-evaluation of the rules.

Under the current rules, DSD athletes must lower their testosterone levels below 2.5 nmol/L for at least six months to compete in any female category event globally. Now, World Athletics has proposed that the eligibility rules for both DSD and transgender athletes be the same.

Why use swab tests?

World Athletics explained that the cheek swab test will check for the SRY gene, which is usually found on the male chromosome. This gene is a reliable indicator of biological sex and will help ensure accurate classification in the women’s category. Moreover, a dry blood spot test could also be used to check an athlete’s testosterone levels

.Some have called for mandatory sex testing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics using swab checks, but scientists disagree on how effective these would be.

Professor Alun Williams, who studies genetic factors in sports performances at the Manchester Metropolitan University of Sports, stated that a cheek swab test alone would “not provide a reliable conclusion about someone’s sex or their potential advantage in sport”.

World Athletics president Lord Coe stated that the new rules will “keep up with the latest information available” to maintain “a fair and level playing field in the female category”.

He added: “Preserving the integrity of competition in the female category is a fundamental principle of the sport of athletics and we look forward to this collaborative consultation process with our key stakeholders in this area.”

A World Athletics council meeting next month will decide when the new regulations for DSD and transgender athletes could be implemented.