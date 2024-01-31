Beginning in March with the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24, Sony is poised to intensify the World Athletics Series with an exciting partnership. The collaboration flourishes from that point on, reaching its pinnacle in September 2025 with the magnificent World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

Sony is positioned to transform the sports experience as a major participant in the entertainment, technology, and services (ET&S) space. As Sony advances to the forefront of the global scene, get ready for a mix of innovation and athleticism.

Sony and World Athletics declare new sponsorship arrangement

The tech brand is setting out on an exciting journey in which it will work with producers to record emotionally charged sports experiences using state-of-the-art technologies. Sony hopes to share breathtaking moments from athletes with a worldwide audience by using the Alpha mirrorless camera, G Master lenses, system cameras, and cutting-edge broadcast systems. By combining creativity and innovation, this project aims to transform sports storytelling and strengthen the bond between sports fans and the fascinating world of sports.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe; “We are entering an exciting few years for our sport and I can think of no better partner than Sony to help us capture the excitement, the thrill and the breathtaking performances our sport promises to bring,” an article from World athletics.com mentioned.

This year, athletics, the most important Olympic sport, is the focus of attention from all around the world thanks to our five prestigious World Athletics Series events and the impending spectacle in Paris. The eyes of the world are on our amazing athletes, and we can’t wait to see the incredible stories that Sony will expertly tell with their cameras.

In addition to immortalizing many moments from the rich history of our sport, these images will stand as timeless tributes to the skill and character of the competitors who grace our stages. Prepare to be fascinated as we set off on an exciting voyage captured via Sony’s lens, preserving the spirit of athletics for future generations.

