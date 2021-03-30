Woman who took ‘smelly and sweat-stained’ helmet from S’pore car park says she took it by mistake

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The woman who was caught on dashboard camera taking a helmet from a condominium car park has provided her statement explaining her actions, noting it was a “misunderstanding.”

On Mar 24, video footage of a woman allegedly stealing a helmet and motorcycle cover from a condominium car park in Telok Kurau circulated online. A video of the incident was posted on YouTube by SG Road Vigilante.

A statement from the helmet owner was included. “Case of my stolen helmet. Wear till nice nice then come steal my 3-year-old smelly helmet. Anyone know her pls let me know before I proceed with legal actions against her (sic).”

Speaking to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the woman said that it was a “misunderstanding” and she had taken the helmet by mistake.

The 27-year-old woman shared she was with a friend who also rode a motorcycle and lived nearby. The woman claimed that her friend had asked her to go to the car park and get his helmet for him.

She admitted even checking the motorcycle’s licence plate yet still took the wrong helmet.

After realising she had the wrong item, the woman said she went back to the car park about half an hour later to return the helmet. However, she could not pinpoint which motorcycle she took it from, so she left it on the floor.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante also posted the update on Tuesday (Mar 30), noting the woman had reached out to the helmet owner to clarify the incident after seeing the video online.

She mentioned to Shin Min that the helmet owner was being “unfair” to her for posting the footage without any clarification on what really happened.

Meanwhile, the helmet owner has removed his post from Facebook.

The woman has also lodged a police report and arranged to have a lawyer./TISG

