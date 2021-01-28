Home News In the Hood Man complains about motorist revving car engine in carpark every morning at...

Man complains about motorist revving car engine in carpark every morning at 5 am

The netizen said he has asked the man to stop doing this and have some consideration but to no avail

Photo: FB screengrab/Notti Daan

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about an individual who allegedly revs his engine every morning at 5 am while at a carpark, causing a disturbance to the neighbourhood.

“Whose friend ah?” asked one Notti Daan on Facebook on Wednesday (Jan 27). “Every time, 5 am rev so loud. I understand la you use full system, but you park already not moving you still rev rev wan wake whole neighbourhood up?”

The concerned citizen posted a video of his conversation with the man in a white shirt who also took out his phone to record the incident. “I come ask you to be considerate then you call police. Call already nevermind, then wanna shout like paikia,” wrote Mr Daan.

In the two videos, Mr Daan mentioned his request to the man which was to be considerate. He noted that every morning, the man would repeat his actions. “I come here to ask you, can be considerate or not?”

- Advertisement -

All the while, the man in a white shirt had his phone pointed at Mr Daan, recording the incident. Their conversation led to an altercation in the videos with both men raising their voices at one another.

According to sgcarmart.com, leaving one’s engine to idle while the vehicle is stationary could result in a fine of S$100 by a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer. If the sum is not paid, the motorist will be liable to a maximum court fine of S$5,000.

It is an offence to leave the engine running while the vehicle is stationary. “The rationale is to minimise pollution to the environment and safeguard public health,” noted NEA in its website.

Motorists are also advised not to rev the engine when stopped at traffic light junctions, another instance of being in a stationary position, as part of the Basic Theory of Driving released by the Traffic Police. Members from the online community added that revving while stationary is prohibited.

“Should report to LTA (Land Transport Authority) also and get them to inspect his car. Maybe some of the modification is illegal. Anyway, if he goes disturb people at 5 am, he doesn’t expect people to be nice to him,” said Facebook user Francis Ong.

Read related: Police receive 80 calls a year by Hougang man complaining about noise from upstairs neighbour

Police receive 80 calls a year by Hougang man complaining about noise from upstairs neighbour

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Couple fined S$7,000 for trespassing and building on state land

Singapore — An architect and his wife have been prosecuted for trespassing and  building on state land. Tan Teck Siong and Cheah Mee Poh were fined a total of S$7,000 for building the main gate, driveway, walls, a fence and a part...
View Post
Featured News

Thankful guest who served SHN sends Red Bull drinks to staff at 23 hotels

Singapore—When they receive good service, people write thank you notes, or leave good reviews. But one woman, who works for energy drink company Red Bull, was so thankful for the excellent service she got while serving a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a...
View Post
Featured News

Mother of NSF complains that it is “damn ridiculous” that her son took so long to book out

The mother of an NSF took to social media complaining that her son took too long to book out of camp. In a post on Saturday (Jan 23) on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore, the woman wrote that she found it “damn...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore