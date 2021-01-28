Man complains about motorist revving car engine in carpark every morning at 5 am

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about an individual who allegedly revs his engine every morning at 5 am while at a carpark, causing a disturbance to the neighbourhood.

“Whose friend ah?” asked one Notti Daan on Facebook on Wednesday (Jan 27). “Every time, 5 am rev so loud. I understand la you use full system, but you park already not moving you still rev rev wan wake whole neighbourhood up?”

The concerned citizen posted a video of his conversation with the man in a white shirt who also took out his phone to record the incident. “I come ask you to be considerate then you call police. Call already nevermind, then wanna shout like paikia,” wrote Mr Daan.

In the two videos, Mr Daan mentioned his request to the man which was to be considerate. He noted that every morning, the man would repeat his actions. “I come here to ask you, can be considerate or not?”

All the while, the man in a white shirt had his phone pointed at Mr Daan, recording the incident. Their conversation led to an altercation in the videos with both men raising their voices at one another.

According to sgcarmart.com, leaving one’s engine to idle while the vehicle is stationary could result in a fine of S$100 by a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer. If the sum is not paid, the motorist will be liable to a maximum court fine of S$5,000.

It is an offence to leave the engine running while the vehicle is stationary. “The rationale is to minimise pollution to the environment and safeguard public health,” noted NEA in its website.

Motorists are also advised not to rev the engine when stopped at traffic light junctions, another instance of being in a stationary position, as part of the Basic Theory of Driving released by the Traffic Police. Members from the online community added that revving while stationary is prohibited.

“Should report to LTA (Land Transport Authority) also and get them to inspect his car. Maybe some of the modification is illegal. Anyway, if he goes disturb people at 5 am, he doesn’t expect people to be nice to him,” said Facebook user Francis Ong.

