Woman traveling solo asks if it’s safe to wander around SG at night

SINGAPORE: When a woman who will be visiting the Little Red Dot for the first time all on her own asked local Reddit users if it would be safe to wander around the city-state, commenters assured her that it is, but reminded her to use common sense while traveling.

In a post on Saturday (Aug 16) on r/askSingapore, u/ohsayaa said that her upcoming visit is scheduled around the New Year, and because she has heard that Singapore is very safe, she wanted to know how true this is.

“I want to experience just wandering around at night. That’s probably something I’d never be able to do in my own country,” she wrote.

On her night walk, she plans to head to Mustafa Centre after her event, spend the night at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf that’s open 24 hours, and then go to the railway station at Bukit Timah on the first metro the next morning to go on a hike.

“Is that something a solo woman can do safely? If yes, can you guys suggest other 24-hour places that are safe for women to spend the entire night in? I have no interest in clubbing and such. If there are no outdoor places, I’d rather spend the night sketching in a chill cafe or bar,” the post author wrote.

She also explained that she wants to spend one whole night “outside the safety of my home (or room)” alone, but added that safety is her main priority.

Reddit users who responded to her post were very reassuring, but told her not to be careless.

“Singapore is very safe, but exercise common sense — don’t walk in dark alleys, walk in bright light. Nothing will happen. I’d say if you are a victim of a petty crime, then you’re pretty unlucky,” one wrote.

“As our police here like to say, low crime does not mean no crime. You should still be aware of what is going on around you and not purposefully put yourself in dangerous situations,” another agreed.

“Safer than most countries, but stay in places where there are people and no alcohol,” suggested another.

As for areas where she can hang out all night, one suggested Changi Airport or the outdoor area of Gardens by the Bay, and also shared this helpful link.

This year, Singapore jumped an impressive 52 spots and landed in the ninth spot on the list of the safest places for solo female travelers. The city-state’s strict laws and regulations, low crime rate, and safe and reliable public transport systems all contribute to making it one of the most secure environments in the world. /TISG

Read also: Singapore climbs 52 spots to become 9th safest place for solo female travelers