Woman to undergo two-year psychiatric treatment for leaving raw beef on neighbour’s doorstep, breaking window

She believed her neighbour had molested her

Photo: Wiki screengrab/ Steak tartare

Phuong Le Ha

Singapore – A woman was sentenced to a two-year mandatory treatment order (MTO) for harassing her next-door neighbour, leaving raw beef on his doorstep, shouting vulgarities and damaging a window.

Under the order issued by the court on Thursday (May 6), Farhana, 31, will undergo psychiatric treatment with a court-appointed specialist for up to three years.

Her criminal record related to the harassment of neighbours will be cleared on completion of treatment.

She harassed her next-door neighbour twice.

In the first incident, she left raw beef on his doorstep on May 20, 2020, reported Mothership.

She shouted “wei” before she left.

Farhana believed the neighbour had molested her in 2019, so she wanted to warn him.

But the neighbour was not at home at that time.

Only his mother was at home.

The mother got angry when she saw the beef on the doorstep.  She is Sikh and cannot eat beef, according to Deputy Public Prosecutor Tin Shu Min.

In the second incident, Farhana stood outside her neighbour’s flat on September 10, 2020, and cursed him in Malay and English

She also broke his living room window by removing three horizontal metal rods and five aluminium window panels, then threw the panels into the flat.

Farhana said she was angered by the annoying coughing sound from the flat.

According to court documents, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) paid the neigbour S$82.73 for replacing the damaged window.

Farhana could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both jailed and fined for mischief, reported Today.

For insulting behaviour, she could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 fine, or both.

 

