Woman spat water 10 times inside the subway, netizens applaud a passenger who took the water bottle from her

SINGAPORE: It was indeed a traumatic experience for several MRT passengers on 23rd January when they encountered a woman who drank water and spat it out 10 times inside the subway.

The incident happened on a train bound for Bukit Gombak station. The incident was caught on video and circulated online. As seen in the clip, there was a woman wearing a floral shirt and black pants, holding a bottle of water, and repeatedly drinking and spitting out water randomly. The ground was then covered in water, and other passengers tried their best to avoid getting wet.

Later on, another woman suddenly stepped forward and snatched the water bottle from her. The woman was about to splash water at the other woman, but there was little to no liquid left, and only a few drops landed.

It was also heard from the video that the woman irritably declared, “What’s wrong with you? No one has offended you. This isn’t the first time you’ve done this. No one should be eating or drinking on a train.” The other woman just remained silent and walked aside.

With this, netizens shared their thoughts and opinions regarding what happened. One netizen commented: “I hope the lady who stepped up gets some recognition for her efforts.”

Some netizens made a joke out of the situation, stating that the woman got her inspiration from Merlion.

Another comment suspected that the lady who spits water might be someone with special needs.

