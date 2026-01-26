// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 26, 2026
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Woman spat water 10 times inside the subway, netizens applaud a passenger who took the water bottle from her

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: It was indeed a traumatic experience for several MRT passengers on 23rd January when they encountered a woman who drank water and spat it out 10 times inside the subway.

The incident happened on a train bound for Bukit Gombak station. The incident was caught on video and circulated online. As seen in the clip, there was a woman wearing a floral shirt and black pants, holding a bottle of water, and repeatedly drinking and spitting out water randomly. The ground was then covered in water, and other passengers tried their best to avoid getting wet. 

Later on, another woman suddenly stepped forward and snatched the water bottle from her. The woman was about to splash water at the other woman, but there was little to no liquid left, and only a few drops landed. 

It was also heard from the video that the woman irritably declared, “What’s wrong with you? No one has offended you. This isn’t the first time you’ve done this. No one should be eating or drinking on a train.” The other woman just remained silent and walked aside. 

See also  Otter 'gang fight' caught on video

With this, netizens shared their thoughts and opinions regarding what happened. One netizen commented: “I hope the lady who stepped up gets some recognition for her efforts.” 

Some netizens made a joke out of the situation, stating that the woman got her inspiration from Merlion. 

Another comment suspected that the lady who spits water might be someone with special needs. 

Other related news

In separate news, there was also a woman who was arrested for harassing her female neighbour, verbally abusing her, attacking her with a plastic pipe, and smashing her flowerpots. 

Investigations stated that the suspect used a broom to strike the window of the neighbour on the 13th and smashed the flower pots and a handcart on the 16th. 

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...
Singapore News

Car driver blocks bus by braking and hogging at 10km/h along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A car driver seemed to have deliberately slowed...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Car driver blocks bus by braking and hogging at 10km/h along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A car driver seemed to have deliberately slowed...

Woman who lost her job demanded a refund from a beauty salon for unused beauty packages

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old woman, who was a long-term customer...

22-year-old US exchange student charged for stalking and harassing SG teen, following her to school, calling her 1074 times in 16 days

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old American exchange student named Kevin Gao...

Business

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

The youngest generation in the workforce, more commonly known...

Scammers kick off Fire Horse year, with Millennials and Gen Z most at risk

January is a peak season for scammers aiming to...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //