Neighbour nightmare: Woman faces six charges after attacking neighbour and smashing flowerpots

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old woman was arrested for harassing her female neighbour, verbally abusing her, attacking her with a plastic pipe, and smashing her flowerpots. She now faces six charges, including intentional assault, reckless conduct, endangering life, and violating the Prevention of Harassment Act. The verdict was delivered on January 21.

The incident happened on August 13 and 16, 2023, when the suspect harassed her neighbour on Bedok South Road. Investigations stated that the suspect used a broom to strike the window of the neighbour on the 13th and smashed the flower pots and a handcart on the 16th.

Unfortunately, the neighbour did not take any photos of the crime as evidence, but the suspect admitted in her statement that she did pick up her neighbour’s flower pots, kick them, and throw them on the ground. The victim also identified the suspect through her voice, given that she did not capture her appearance in a photograph.

The judge found the suspect guilty of all six charges and gave instructions to the prosecution to prepare a report on whether the suspect was fit to undergo compulsory treatment. Furthermore, the suspect is currently out on bail of S$10,000.

In similar news where neighbours throw a fit towards another neighbour, there was a report where a 70-year-old man smashed 13 panels of glass out of his neighbour’s window out of rage after drinking. According to case details, the cause stemmed from a history of disputes and grudges with them. The suspect and the victim had a bad relationship and had argued with each other several times before. Furthermore, the suspect also has resentment towards the victim because of his previous imprisonment.

With this, the suspect, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison, with an additional six days since the crime was committed while he was on parole.

