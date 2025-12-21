70-year-old man smashes neighbour’s window with an axe after a longtime feud

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man smashed 13 panels of glass out of his neighbour’s window out of rage after drinking, stemming from a history of disputes and grudges with them. This prompted the neighbour, a 53-year-old man, to call the police and arrest the suspect, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison, with an additional six days since the crime was committed while he was on parole.

The suspect faces one charge of reckless conduct endangering the life of another person and another charge of violating the Guns, Explosives, and Weapons Control Act.

According to case details, the suspect and the victim had a bad relationship and had argued with each other several times before. The suspect also has resentment towards the victim because of his previous imprisonment.

On the day of the incident, the suspect went to drink with his friend, and they drank more than 10 bottles of beer together. After this event, the suspect returned home and decided to take his axe and go to his neighbour’s house to smash the windows of his living room and bedroom. This resulted in 13 panes of glass shattering from the windows.

Fortunately, no one was home at the victim’s house when the act happened, but other neighbours heard a loud noise and called the police.

The police successfully arrested the suspect and retrieved the axe he used for his crime from his home.

