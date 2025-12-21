// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, December 21, 2025
70-year-old man smashes neighbour’s window with an axe after a longtime feud

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man smashed 13 panels of glass out of his neighbour’s window out of rage after drinking, stemming from a history of disputes and grudges with them. This prompted the neighbour, a 53-year-old man, to call the police and arrest the suspect, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison, with an additional six days since the crime was committed while he was on parole. 

The suspect faces one charge of reckless conduct endangering the life of another person and another charge of violating the Guns, Explosives, and Weapons Control Act. 

According to case details, the suspect and the victim had a bad relationship and had argued with each other several times before. The suspect also has resentment towards the victim because of his previous imprisonment. 

On the day of the incident, the suspect went to drink with his friend, and they drank more than 10 bottles of beer together. After this event, the suspect returned home and decided to take his axe and go to his neighbour’s house to smash the windows of his living room and bedroom. This resulted in 13 panes of glass shattering from the windows. 

See also  Alleged neighbour dispute turns into murder case in Bukit Batok

Fortunately, no one was home at the victim’s house when the act happened, but other neighbours heard a loud noise and called the police. 

The police successfully arrested the suspect and retrieved the axe he used for his crime from his home. 

Other HDB neighbor conflicts

In separate news relating to HDB neighbour conflicts, there was a news report that residents in an HDB block complained that a disabled man charges his Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) in the public corridor, raising concerns about fire hazard.

A concerned resident admitted that the elderly man had been charging his mobility aid on the second-floor corridor of an HDB block in Woodlands for the past year, and many were worried that it might cause a fire. 

Read more about the story here

