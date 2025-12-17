Disabled man charges his PMA in public corridor, sparks fire concerns among residents

SINGAPORE: Residents in an HDB block recently complained that a disabled man charges his Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) in the public corridor, and it raises concerns about fire hazard.

A concerned resident admitted that the elderly man had been charging his mobility aid on the second-floor corridor in a block located in Woodlands for the past year, and many were worried that it might cause a fire. When reporters from Shin Min Daily News visited the area, they discovered that there were two PMAs parked in the common corridor, and one of them was charging. However, the elderly man declared that he checks his mobility aids while charging regularly, and has explained the situation to the town council.

The owner of the PMA, who is a 68-year-old retiree, shared with the reporters that he had his leg amputated six months ago, and he also had pre-existing asthma problems, which is why he needed to use the PMA for his transportation.

He shared: “A friend knew I had breathing difficulties, so he gave me a bicycle last year. I ride it to my workplace to charge it.”

The man admitted that it is difficult for him and his situation to move around, and he is unable to push his PMA into his home unit, so he has been charging it in the hallway. He also received a smaller PMA as a gift.

“It needs to be charged once or twice a week, and each time it takes four to six hours to fully charge. I usually choose to charge it during the day, and I always stay at home during that time, checking it every half hour to an hour,” he said.

He clarified that his two PMAs were not modified in any way and that they use their original batteries. Regardless of this, he received a letter from the town council stating that he cannot charge his devices in the corridor. His child explained their situation to the town council and inquired again after receiving the notice.

A neighbour sympathised with his situation, but also stressed the need to ensure everyone’s safety to prevent a fire accident. The resident declared, “If the PMA is approved by the authorities and has not been modified, it should be safe. However, the PMA owner must take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of all residents.”

