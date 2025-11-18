// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Woman hires lawyer after getting slapped with 1-week jail for lying to get her daughter into top school

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Last week, a woman made the news after a judge gave her a one-week jail sentence for lying about her address in order to get her daughter enrolled in a popular primary school.

This week, she made the news again. Having previously claimed that she could not afford a lawyer, a report in CNA says she now has legal representation.

In September, the woman had pleaded guilty to one charge of giving false information to public servants and another for giving false information when reporting her change of address. There was an additional charge that the judge also considered in her sentencing.

As the woman’s daughter is still a minor, her identity, as well as that of the school, is under a gag order.

While the prosecution had asked that the woman be given a hefty S$13,000 fine, on Nov 13, District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz chose imprisonment as the woman’s penalty instead, noting the illicit benefit the woman’s daughter had received, the risk that an eligible child would be deprived of the benefit, and the school’s needless use of resources in determining whether the woman really lived in the address she had declared to the school.

See also  Man deletes company files after getting fired with 1-day's notice even though he had resigned earlier

She added that the woman had lied repeatedly and asked others to lie on her behalf.

“This demonstrates great persistence and dishonesty. Such serial offending heightens (the offender’s) culpability and reflects a total disregard for the law,” CNA quoted the judge as saying. “Integrity begins at home, and the lessons children draw from their parents’ example will endure far beyond the walls of any educational institution.”

After the judgment, the woman begged for a fine, but the judge told her that her decision was final. The woman then said she would file an appeal with the High Court.

The woman faced amalgamated charges for having knowingly given false information to a public servant, which meant she could have gone to jail for as long as four years, been fined, or both. As for the charge of giving false information when reporting a change of address, she could have been jailed for up to two years, been made to pay a fine of as much as S$3,000, or both.

See also  Indian national attacked in MRT for disturbing rest of a local man

The woman had previously been unrepresented in court.

On Monday (Nov 17), CNA reported that it understands that she has now hired Deepak Natverlal from Crown Juris Law to represent her legally for her appeal, which is set for a later date. /TISG

Read also: ‘Why do they have to act out in violence?’ — Singaporean asks if bullying has become more serious

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Parents are paying S$100+/hour for their kid to take a very expensive nap’: Local questions whether parents are wasting money on tuition

SINGAPORE: One local is now seriously questioning whether parents...

ICA warns of heavy congestion at land checkpoints during year-end holidays

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading across the Causeway during the upcoming...

ERP rates adjusted for school holidays, with further increases to take effect from January 2026

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at four expressway...

Singapore’s October exports jump 22.2%, beating forecasts

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 22.2% year-on-year...

Business

Singapore-headquartered ESR to develop first South Korea data centre

SEOUL: Singapore-headquartered real asset management group ESR announced on...

MAS fines former Alpha Energy non-executive director S$137K for insider trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed...

Refreshed Jurong Eco-Garden now open as The Potter’s Garden

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Jurong Eco-Garden, first opened in 2014, has...

Singapore to play a pivotal role in Southeast Asia’s US$2T digital future: HSBC and Google Cloud report

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set to play a pivotal role...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //