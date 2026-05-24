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A young woman was seen lying on the floor while bleeding (Photo: Lianhe Zaobao )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Woman found lying in pool of blood in Ang Mo Kio toilet, vape discovered nearby

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A woman reportedly collapsed inside a public restroom at Ang Mo Kio Centre after allegedly becoming disoriented from vaping.

The incident happened on May 19 at the women’s restroom located on the ground floor of the mall. According to Shin Min Daily News, a member of the public alerted authorities after spotting a woman lying on the floor bleeding from her head.

Witnesses said the woman’s limbs appeared stiff and that she looked dazed. An e-cigarette was also reportedly found beside her on the floor.

In a video circulating online, the woman, believed to be in her early twenties, could be seen attempting to sit up several times before collapsing back down again. At one point, she simply closed her eyes and remained motionless on the floor.

When reporters visited the scene, a cleaner said she first heard noise coming from the restroom area while cleaning the men’s toilet nearby.

When she went to check, she found the woman lying on the floor.

“She looked disoriented,” the cleaner said.

“At first, she was rolling around on the floor, then she suddenly stopped moving for around five minutes, like she had fallen asleep. I was too scared to go near her.”

Security officers and members of the public later arrived to assist and reportedly called for paramedics.

However, according to the cleaner, the woman eventually managed to stand up and leave the scene on her own before help arrived.

“There was blood on the floor where she had been lying,” she added, saying she cleaned the area afterwards.

In other news involving young adults, one passenger recently complained online after spotting another commuter reserving an empty seat on public transport by placing takeaway food on it while watching videos on his phone.

Read more about the news story here.

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