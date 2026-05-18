‘Why deprive others of a seat?’ — Commuter upset after passenger places food on empty bus seat

SINGAPORE: A passenger voiced his frustration about another passenger who reserved an empty seat by placing food on it, making it difficult for others to sit. On Facebook, a netizen who boarded a bus going to Sengkang admitted that these types of people are irritating.

In the photo shared by the netizen, the passenger being complained to was sitting with earphones on, watching a video on his smartphone, beside his take-out food placed on the other side of the seat.

With this incident, many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions. One claimed that passengers nowadays are ‘expected’ to be told about what to do, because they are often using their phones and are not aware of their surroundings.

“No harm if the bus is quite empty but when there are a lot of passengers we have to clear the seat for others,” a netizen said.

Others suggested that he should have just said an excuse, or just sat at the end of the chair because the passenger will now know what to do.

Another netizen shared a similar experience, stating: “This one is still alright. You haven’t encountered a bag occupying an empty seat with no passenger beside it.”

“Usually they will shift when you ask for the seat,” one concluded.

This complaint may serve as a reminder that everyone should be mindful of their surroundings, especially in public spaces. It is encouraged for many commuters to be considerate to others, and to speak up politely when deemed necessary.

Other related news

In similar news related to Facebook complaints, there was a report where a customer took to social media what she described as a stressful encounter with a durian seller in Geylang. The post aims to serve as a warning for others to be cautious.

Read more about the news story here.