Woman finds out her friend’s boyfriend is cheating, asks if she should break the news to her pal

SINGAPORE – A woman who recently discovered her friend’s boyfriend cheated wondered if she should break the news to her.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhipsers, the woman asked: “Would you tell someone their boyfriend is cheating on them?”

She wrote: “Recently I found out that my boyfriend’s friend has been cheating on his girlfriend on and off. Initially I didn’t think much of it because i thought he was just lying to her and hiding chats from her but recently I accidentally found out that he was physically cheating on her”. The woman added that the couple had been together for almost seven years and had plans to get married in the next two years.

“He still treats her pretty well and dotes on her with luxury goods but I feel so bad for her at how oblivious she is to his cheating”, she wrote. The woman then asked if others would want to know if their boyfriends cheated. She also asked if she should tell the woman about her boyfriend or if she should keep quiet about the entire thing.

Here’s what netizens said:

Last month, a woman who had planned to get married in a few months found out that her boyfriend of five years cheated on her.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she wanted to hear the opinions of others, especially those of other men. In her post, she added that she was set to get married in 2023 but only found out about her boyfriend’s affair in 2022. She added that she had been in a relationship with him for more than five years.

In her post, the woman wrote: “I am getting married soon (in early 2023). We have been together for >5 years. Recently, I found out that he had an affair with a married woman for a month plus (later part of 2022). When I found out, he had already broken off with that woman for a while already”.

She explained that not only did her boyfriend have an affair with a married woman, but it was also for more than a month. She added that she broke up with her boyfriend because she was hurt. “I didn’t believe he would do that to me. He asked for forgiveness and a chance to mend our relationship. He deeply regrets his action and is remorseful. He had seen a therapist to find out the root cause, and the cause was likely due to the emotional gap that he felt in our r/s”, she said.

The woman wrote that her boyfriend had never communicated about an emotional gap between them. She added that if he had come to her, they would have had the chance to work something out.

She asked netizens: “Now that there is a scar in our r/s, even if I decide to give him a chance, can we really be happy? What should I do?”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg