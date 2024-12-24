CHINA: A Chinese-Canadian lifestyle influencer revealed her efforts to conceal the death of her twin sister from her elderly family members for five years.

According to the South China Morning Post, this disclosure shocked global audiences but resonated with many in China.

Annie Niu, a popular social media figure with over 200,000 followers, recently shared in a video that she had only just informed her family in China that her identical twin sister—whose name remains undisclosed—passed away from viral meningitis five years ago.

The 34-year-old influencer had previously admitted in a 2022 video that for three years, she had been impersonating her sister on the phone with their grandparents, whose voices were similar to hers.

She continued this ruse with her grandmother until her passing in July. On her deathbed, Niu’s father allegedly told her that her granddaughter would be waiting for her in heaven, unaware of the truth.

After revealing the news, Niu shared that her family removed all the photos of her late sister from their home. She said nearly all 17 pictures were taken down, leaving the walls bare.

The video, which amassed over 7 million views, prompted widespread disbelief among online viewers, with many expressing shock. “I don’t think that’s fair,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “How did they not know for five years?”

Niu explained that her father, concerned about causing further pain for her elderly grandparents—both 92 years old—had asked her to keep the death a secret.

“I didn’t want to upset them,” she explained, noting that she and her sister had moved to Canada with their parents at a young age, which made it easier to maintain the deception from afar.

While many were stunned by Niu’s decision, others showed understanding.

“After my dad passed away, my grandma stopped eating and basically died of a broken heart,” one commenter shared. “She passed away two weeks after my dad.”

In China, Niu’s actions have been met with empathy. Many online users highlighted that her behaviour aligns with Chinese cultural practices, where outliving a child is seen as deeply inauspicious. Removing photos is also viewed as a way to avoid invoking sadness.

Niu’s experience sheds light on the intricate emotional dynamics families face when dealing with loss, especially in traditional cultures where safeguarding the emotional well-being of elders is a top priority.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)