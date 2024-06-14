Nick Shirley, a pro-Trump online influencer with over 318,000 followers, is known for questioning migrants about their support for President Joe Biden. Shirley organized a march in front of the White House with signs saying “I Love Biden” and “I Need Work Permit for My Family.” The six Hispanic day labourers were paid $20 each for the stunt.

Shirley recruited the men from a Home Depot parking lot, where day labourers often seek work, and filmed the event for YouTube. “What Biden did for migrants is very kind, right? Letting everyone come in? So, we are going to show him and say thank you,” he said in the video.

Shirley is part of a group of influencers supporting Donald Trump and shaping the immigration debate ahead of the U.S. election. These influencers often depict migrants as dangerous and a burden, echoing Trump’s campaign themes.

Despite data showing no significant link between immigration and crime, their videos shared on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, reach millions and amplify their message.

Another prominent influencer, Ben Bergquam, hosts “Law and Border” on Real America’s Voice platform and appears on Steve Bannon’s show. Bergquam, who portrays migrants as a threat, has been covering the border for years, gaining credibility among Trump supporters.

While the influencers’ exact impact on the immigration debate is hard to measure, immigration remains a top election issue.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt claims Democratic-run cities hide migrant-related crime, while Biden’s spokesperson Kevin Munoz accuses Trump of sowing chaos.

Shirley and Bergquam’s videos continue to fuel the debate, resonating with viewers who distrust mainstream media and appreciate their unpolished, direct approach.

Alex Scott, a University of Iowa professor, notes that these influencers oversimplify the immigration issue, stoking fear by portraying migrants as a threat. “One of the easiest ways to stoke fear in the heart of America is to say somebody is coming to take something that’s yours,” Scott said.

