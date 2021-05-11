Woman dancing on 25th-storey balcony ledge falls to death

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman dancing on the ledge of a 25th-storey balcony at a condominium in Sanya, Hainan Island, fell to her death on May 6.

Videos circulating online caught her dancing in a red costume with a sling bag on her shoulder.

At one point, she swayed with only one hand holding on to the balcony railing. She was dancing on the ledge, on the other side of the protective railing.

The videos were recorded by other residents in the condominium.

However, one video was taken inside the unit where she was dancing on the balcony.

A man with a mask was seen in the video telling the woman that it was “so dangerous” of her to be dancing on the balcony on “such a high floor.”

But she assured him that the situation was fine and she was “filming a video”. That surprised the man.

The building manager shared that the woman was a tenant from Shanxi province and she had danced on the balcony several times before the accident.

Netizens also noted that the items on the nearby balconies below the woman’s flat varied in different videos, suggesting they were recorded on different occasions.

An eyewitness shared that the building manager sent someone to her apartment to persuade her to go indoors on May 6, the day she died.

She went inside but went out on the ledge again, reported Sina News.

Netizens have been speculating about the incident.

Her all-red costume was considered significant. In Chinese superstitions, dying in red clothes means the spirit will be vengeful.

Local police later found a suicide note inside the flat requesting that her organs be donated and her ashes scattered at sea.

Some netizens doubted the authenticity of the note, saying that if she wanted to donate her organs, she would not have jumped off the building and damaged them.

But others said her fatal fall was an accident.

The police are investigating.

