// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, November 27, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Woman caught with over 1,200 heat sticks at Changi Airport as ICA foils major e-vaporiser smuggling attempt

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old South Korean woman was stopped at Changi Airport Terminal 3 after ICA officers found more than 1,200 heat sticks, along with e-vaporisers and over 50 vape pods, hidden in her baggage. The incident took place on Nov 23 and has since sparked public debate online about vaping laws, public health, and foreign offenders.

Asked if she had anything to declare — she said no

The woman, who holds a Singapore employment pass, had just arrived at Terminal 3 when ICA officers conducting routine baggage screening asked if she had anything to declare. She said she had nothing.

However, as her bags went through the scanners, officers spotted suspicious items. A detailed search uncovered 2 e-vaporisers, more than 50 e-vaporiser pods and over 1,200 heat sticks (heat-not-burn tobacco sticks). All of these confiscated items are prohibited in Singapore.

The woman was detained on the spot, and the case has since been handed over to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

See also  Sex worker offers her service for free & bribes ICA officer, hoping to get Special Pass to legally stay in S’pore

Netizens react

The case drew strong and varied reactions online, with many Singaporeans weighing in on both the woman’s actions and Singapore’s strict stance on vaping.

One netizen bluntly asked, “Need to end her working pass. She’s carrying so many [e-vaporiser pods and heat sticks] for who?” The sentiment was echoed by others who questioned whether she intended to sell the items locally, which is a serious offence under Singapore law.

Another user said, “If investigations show that she has been selling it, then she can pack up and go home, after paying her dues, including incarceration.” Many others simply expressed appreciation for ICA’s vigilance, with comments like “Good job ICA!” appearing across the thread.

Perhaps the most heated online exchange began when one commenter argued that “Heat-not-burn tobaccos should be legalised.” This immediately drew a rebuttal from another user who countered, “There is no significant benefit; the addictive properties of nicotine continue to be present.”

See also  Axe Brand apologises for ad, one day after River Valley High School death, but netizens blame ST

The back-and-forth shows a wider discussion about whether such products are truly safer, how much harm reduction they actually offer, and whether Singapore’s strict laws remain necessary. The debate showcases how divided the public still is on tobacco alternatives, even though they remain illegal here.

A reminder: Vaping products, e-vaporisers, and heat sticks are illegal in Singapore

While such products may be easily available overseas, Singapore bans the import, sale, use and possession of all e-vaporisers and heat-not-burn tobacco products. Penalties can be severe, and airport checks remain tight for this very reason.

As ICA continues to intercept more cases at the border, the latest incident serves as yet another reminder: trying to bring such products into Singapore, especially in such large quantities, comes with serious consequences.

Read also: ICA foils two smuggling attempts at Woodlands Checkpoint, seizing more than 2,600 e-vaporisers

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //