Woman caught with over 1,200 heat sticks at Changi Airport as ICA foils major e-vaporiser smuggling attempt

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old South Korean woman was stopped at Changi Airport Terminal 3 after ICA officers found more than 1,200 heat sticks, along with e-vaporisers and over 50 vape pods, hidden in her baggage. The incident took place on Nov 23 and has since sparked public debate online about vaping laws, public health, and foreign offenders.

Asked if she had anything to declare — she said no

The woman, who holds a Singapore employment pass, had just arrived at Terminal 3 when ICA officers conducting routine baggage screening asked if she had anything to declare. She said she had nothing.

However, as her bags went through the scanners, officers spotted suspicious items. A detailed search uncovered 2 e-vaporisers, more than 50 e-vaporiser pods and over 1,200 heat sticks (heat-not-burn tobacco sticks). All of these confiscated items are prohibited in Singapore.

The woman was detained on the spot, and the case has since been handed over to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Netizens react

The case drew strong and varied reactions online, with many Singaporeans weighing in on both the woman’s actions and Singapore’s strict stance on vaping.

One netizen bluntly asked, “Need to end her working pass. She’s carrying so many [e-vaporiser pods and heat sticks] for who?” The sentiment was echoed by others who questioned whether she intended to sell the items locally, which is a serious offence under Singapore law.

Another user said, “If investigations show that she has been selling it, then she can pack up and go home, after paying her dues, including incarceration.” Many others simply expressed appreciation for ICA’s vigilance, with comments like “Good job ICA!” appearing across the thread.

Perhaps the most heated online exchange began when one commenter argued that “Heat-not-burn tobaccos should be legalised.” This immediately drew a rebuttal from another user who countered, “There is no significant benefit; the addictive properties of nicotine continue to be present.”

The back-and-forth shows a wider discussion about whether such products are truly safer, how much harm reduction they actually offer, and whether Singapore’s strict laws remain necessary. The debate showcases how divided the public still is on tobacco alternatives, even though they remain illegal here.

A reminder: Vaping products, e-vaporisers, and heat sticks are illegal in Singapore

While such products may be easily available overseas, Singapore bans the import, sale, use and possession of all e-vaporisers and heat-not-burn tobacco products. Penalties can be severe, and airport checks remain tight for this very reason.

As ICA continues to intercept more cases at the border, the latest incident serves as yet another reminder: trying to bring such products into Singapore, especially in such large quantities, comes with serious consequences.

