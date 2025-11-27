// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, November 27, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
3 min.Read

ICA foils two smuggling attempts at Woodlands Checkpoint, seizing more than 2,600 e-vaporisers

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: It was a busy day at Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 15, as Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers intercepted not one, but two separate attempts to smuggle e-vaporisers into Singapore, all within the same day. By the time the dust settled, more than 2,600 e-vaporisers had been seized, and two young Malaysian men were under arrest.

Morning bust: Hidden among appliances and car door panels

The first case unfolded at around 8:40 a.m., when ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre flagged a Malaysia-registered van for further checks. Officers directed the vehicle to undergo an enhanced inspection. Unbeknownst to them, this move paid off almost immediately.

Inside the van, e-vaporisers were found concealed in boxes buried among electrical appliances and messy bundles of wires. Officers continued searching and uncovered an even larger stash hidden inside the vehicle’s door panels, bringing the total haul from this case to more than 1,600 e-vaporisers.

The driver, who was a 19-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested.

See also  Lee Hsien Yang: "To honour my parents’ last wishes, I am applying to demolish the house at 38 Oxley Road"

Evening attempt: Vapes buried under groceries

Less than 12 hours later, at 7:50 p.m., ICA Search and Examination officers were again activated, this time to inspect a Malaysia-registered car. The vehicle looked ordinary enough, carrying what appeared to be regular groceries, but deeper checks revealed 1,000 e-vaporisers concealed beneath the food items.

A 21-year-old Malaysian male traveller was arrested in connection with the second case.

Both suspects, along with the seized goods, were handed over to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA: Smugglers getting inventive, but officers remain vigilant

ICA said these cases highlight the ongoing challenges at Singapore’s land borders, where smugglers continue to use increasingly creative or deceptive methods to hide prohibited items. From stuffing door panels to burying devices under groceries, officers have seen it all; therefore, they remain prepared for such manoeuvres, and more.

In a statement, ICA reaffirmed that border security is a crucial part of Singapore’s fight against e-vaporisers. “As guardians of the nation’s borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure,” the agency said.

See also  Morning Digest, Dec 22

Netizens react: Supportive, stern, and sincere

Online, Singaporeans weighed in with a mix of frustration at the smugglers and appreciation for ICA’s hard work.

One commenter remarked that the concealment “is done by experienced workers. Looking at the tidying up the package.” The neat packing raised eyebrows, with some suggesting the smuggling attempts were clearly not amateur efforts.

Others took a more hardline stance, warning would-be smugglers: “Do not try your luck. ICA Singapore has no compromise towards all these smuggling activities!” The sentiment captured what many Singaporeans already know — enforcement at the border is unforgiving, especially when it comes to vaping-related contraband.

There were also heartfelt messages of gratitude. One Facebook user also thanked the officers for keeping Singaporean youth safe, writing: “Thank you for protecting the young generation from the toxic harm of those gadgets.” Another added a simple but sincere note: “Thank you, team for the hard work.”

These reactions show the general public mood, which is a combination of concern over the rising popularity of vaping, admiration for ICA’s vigilance, and zero tolerance for smuggling attempts.

See also  Felicia Chin leaves Mediacorp for faith-based ministry, fans & friends shower blessings on her “new beginning”

A reminder for the public

The cases serve as another reminder that despite growing trends overseas, e-vaporisers remain strictly prohibited in Singapore. It’s prohibited not just for sale but also for import, use, or possession. Penalties can be hefty, and as seen from the latest incidents, ICA is actively stepping up enforcement at the borders.

Looking forward, officers will continue their work day and night to stop such illegal products like e-vaporisers from slipping into the country, no matter how well-hidden they may be.

Read also: ICA warns of heavy congestion at land checkpoints during year-end holidays

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘Not caused by ChatGPT’: OpenAI says chatbot urged California teen to seek help over 100 times

OpenAI defended itself in a lawsuit that accused ChatGPT...

Pasir Ris executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.25M

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Yet another emergency call outage hits Singtel’s Optus as vandals cut fibre

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Australian telco Optus has reported yet another...

More than 20 former Gong Cha Singapore staff now working at new bubble tea brand Cai Ca

SINGAPORE: More than 20 full-time staff who previously worked...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //