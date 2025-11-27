ICA foils two smuggling attempts at Woodlands Checkpoint, seizing more than 2,600 e-vaporisers

SINGAPORE: It was a busy day at Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 15, as Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers intercepted not one, but two separate attempts to smuggle e-vaporisers into Singapore, all within the same day. By the time the dust settled, more than 2,600 e-vaporisers had been seized, and two young Malaysian men were under arrest.

Morning bust: Hidden among appliances and car door panels

The first case unfolded at around 8:40 a.m., when ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre flagged a Malaysia-registered van for further checks. Officers directed the vehicle to undergo an enhanced inspection. Unbeknownst to them, this move paid off almost immediately.

Inside the van, e-vaporisers were found concealed in boxes buried among electrical appliances and messy bundles of wires. Officers continued searching and uncovered an even larger stash hidden inside the vehicle’s door panels, bringing the total haul from this case to more than 1,600 e-vaporisers.

The driver, who was a 19-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested.

Evening attempt: Vapes buried under groceries

Less than 12 hours later, at 7:50 p.m., ICA Search and Examination officers were again activated, this time to inspect a Malaysia-registered car. The vehicle looked ordinary enough, carrying what appeared to be regular groceries, but deeper checks revealed 1,000 e-vaporisers concealed beneath the food items.

A 21-year-old Malaysian male traveller was arrested in connection with the second case.

Both suspects, along with the seized goods, were handed over to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA: Smugglers getting inventive, but officers remain vigilant

ICA said these cases highlight the ongoing challenges at Singapore’s land borders, where smugglers continue to use increasingly creative or deceptive methods to hide prohibited items. From stuffing door panels to burying devices under groceries, officers have seen it all; therefore, they remain prepared for such manoeuvres, and more.

In a statement, ICA reaffirmed that border security is a crucial part of Singapore’s fight against e-vaporisers. “As guardians of the nation’s borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure,” the agency said.

Netizens react: Supportive, stern, and sincere

Online, Singaporeans weighed in with a mix of frustration at the smugglers and appreciation for ICA’s hard work.

One commenter remarked that the concealment “is done by experienced workers. Looking at the tidying up the package.” The neat packing raised eyebrows, with some suggesting the smuggling attempts were clearly not amateur efforts.

Others took a more hardline stance, warning would-be smugglers: “Do not try your luck. ICA Singapore has no compromise towards all these smuggling activities!” The sentiment captured what many Singaporeans already know — enforcement at the border is unforgiving, especially when it comes to vaping-related contraband.

There were also heartfelt messages of gratitude. One Facebook user also thanked the officers for keeping Singaporean youth safe, writing: “Thank you for protecting the young generation from the toxic harm of those gadgets.” Another added a simple but sincere note: “Thank you, team for the hard work.”

These reactions show the general public mood, which is a combination of concern over the rising popularity of vaping, admiration for ICA’s vigilance, and zero tolerance for smuggling attempts.

A reminder for the public

The cases serve as another reminder that despite growing trends overseas, e-vaporisers remain strictly prohibited in Singapore. It’s prohibited not just for sale but also for import, use, or possession. Penalties can be hefty, and as seen from the latest incidents, ICA is actively stepping up enforcement at the borders.

Looking forward, officers will continue their work day and night to stop such illegal products like e-vaporisers from slipping into the country, no matter how well-hidden they may be.

